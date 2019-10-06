North Delta crime beat, week of Sept. 23

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Sept. 23, 7:38 a.m., 7800-block Vantage Way: A complainant reported a break-and-enter to his business. The unknown suspect(s) cut the lock to the gated compound and then proceeded to cut the lock off a storage container and stole a large amount of miscellaneous hand tools.

• Sept. 24, 5:19 p.m., 11700-block Lyon Rd.: A complainant called police to report a road rage incident. A car had passed the complainant over a solid line and then braked hard. The complainant and the driver of the other vehicle exchanged words and then drove their separate ways. Dash camera footage of the incident was provided to police. A warning letter was mailed by police to the registered owner of the other vehicle.

• Sept. 25, 8:07 a.m., 7600-block 120th St.: Police were notified of damage to a pride flag. Noticeable cuts and slash marks on two pride flags, which were hanging on the outside of a building. Police presence was requested during the night hours to note any suspicious activity in the area.

• Sept. 25, 7:59 a.m., Nordel Way and 84th Ave.: Police were conducting laser speed enforcement in the area. A vehicle was noted driving at a high rate of speed, estimated at 100 km/h. Laser confirmed speed at 104 km/h. The driver was subsequently charged with excessive speed. She was served a violation ticket and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.

• Sept. 27, 9:27 a.m., 6500-block 120th St.: Police were conducting stationary enforcement specifically targeting impaired drivers. Police observed a taxi leaving a parking lot, which crossed the white dashed centre line. A traffic stop was conducted and an odour of liquor was detected. The driver provided a breath sample that failed. He was prohibited from driving for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

• Sept. 27, 11:10 a.m., 72nd Avenue and 120th Street: A complainant reported almost being struck by a vehicle while in the parking lot. The driver was travelling at approximately 50 km/h in a 30 km/h zone when the caller stepped out to cross the street. Police contacted the registered owner and advised of the reason to drive slowly in a busy area with lots of blind spots.

• Sept. 28, 9:13 a.m., 10500-block 120th St.: Police were conducting on-foot laser enforcement in the area and noticed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. Laser confirmed the driver was speeding at 104 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. A stop was initiated and the driver was served a violation ticket and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

• Sept. 28, 2:39 p.m., 11900-block 88th Ave.: A manager of a restaurant reported a fraud — dine and dash. Two individuals were seen leaving the restaurant without paying and got into a vehicle and drove away. Police made contact and were told that they had simply forgotten to pay the bill, but would return to pay the debt.

