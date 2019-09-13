North Delta crime beat, week of Sept. 2

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Sept. 2, 8:02 a.m., 7000-block Barkley Dr.: Complainant contacted police to advise that her vehicle had been rummaged through and the hood and gas cap were left open. No items were taken and there was no damage to the vehicle. A reminder to keep vehicles locked and to remove personal belongings or keep them out of sight.

• Sept. 2, 12:45 p.m., Highway 91 and 72nd Avenue: Delta police responded to a road rage report. Both drivers made contact with police to make a report about the other driver. Both vehicles were driving erratically and giving inappropriate hand gestures while driving over the Alex Fraser Bridge, all due to a minor lane change which took place in New Westminster. Police spoke with both parties and gave them a verbal warning regarding driving habits and road rage.

• Sept. 3, 6:46 a.m., Highway 91 and Highway 17: A vehicle driving on Highway 91 was stopped by police for excessive speed. The driver was travelling 111 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. The driver was served a violation ticket and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

• Sept. 3, 2:56 p.m., 11700-block Fern Way: A male reported to police that he provided his social insurance number to someone over the phone. Scammers advised the man that his social insurance number had expired and he required a new one, therefore he provided his number to the caller. Equifax and Trans Union have been contacted to monitor his accounts. Scam calls are an ongoing issue — a reminder to not provide any personal information over the phone.

• Sept. 3, 8:42 p.m., 8900-block 112th St.: Police attended a motor vehicle incident involving two vehicles. Police were speaking to one of the drivers, attempting to get his version of events, when a distinct odour of liquor was noted. The driver admitted to drinking a few drinks sometime before driving and subsequently failed sobriety testing. His driver’s licence was seized, he was served a violation ticket and his vehicle was impounded.

• Sept. 4, 3:05 a.m., 75A Avenue and 118th Street: A witness called police to report a vehicle had struck a stop sign. When police arrived on scene, the driver stumbled toward the officers advising that his girlfriend had left him and to overcome his sorrows he drank way too much. Please ensure that you always drive safely and take proper precautions when getting behind the wheel of a car.

• Sept. 5, 1:58 a.m., 8800-block 120th St.: Police were called to the area to tend to a cat that had been hit but was still alive. The male tabby cat was found breathing but in critical condition in the centre of the road. Police rushed the tabby cat to the Delta Animal Shelter before it was transported to an emergency vet for surgery.

• Sept. 5, 4:36 p.m., 11600-block 81st Ave.: A complainant reported an attempted scam while downloading software on his computer. He stated that while attempting to download an update for his GPS software he clicked a “fake” link and provided an online technician with his phone number. The technician phoned him and the complainant provided him with remote access to his computer. After a short conversation, the technician attempted to obtain credit card information. The complainant refused and promptly closed and disconnected his computer. Fortunately, no financial information was obtained.

• Sept. 7, 7:59 p.m., 88th Avenue and 120th Street: Police observed a vehicle fail to signal a right hand turn. The vehicle was also observed travelling well below the posted speed limit. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver refused to provide a breath sample despite being given six opportunities to do so. The driver was subsequently served with a 90-day driving prohibition and a violation ticket.

