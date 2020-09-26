North Delta crime beat, week of Sept. 14

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Sept. 14, 9:12 p.m., 7900-block 120th St.: Delta police observed a vehicle leaving a local establishment and stopped the vehicle in the 11800-block of 75A Avenue to check sobriety. A mandatory approved screening device demand was read and resulted in rendered a “0” (zero). The vehicle was searched with the consent of the driver and registered owner, and police located a baton. The baton was voluntarily surrendered to the police for destruction.

• Sept. 15, 1:04 p.m., 72nd Avenue and York Crescent: Delta police were conducting laser speed enforcement when they observed a vehicle traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was the leader of a pack of vehicles that had just got off of Highway 91. The officer estimated the speed of the vehicle at 100 km/h, and the speed was confirmed by laser to be 104 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone. The driver was given a ticket for excessive speeding and the vehicle was impounded.

• Sept. 16, 11:48 a.m., 11900-block Woodridge Cres.: Complainant called police to report a theft from his vehicle while parked in his driveway. The complainant advised he had left his vehicle unlocked and, within 30 minutes, $400 in cash, a wallet, an iPhone 5, a couple of t-shirts and three credit cards were stolen. The complainant stated his credit cards were then used at multiple gas stations.

• Sept. 19, 1:08 a.m., Nordel Way and 116th Street: While patrolling the area, police observed a car speeding eastbound on Nordel. Police conducted a traffic stop and observed the driver sweating, speaking with slow speech and his pupils were dilated. The driver advised the police he had smoked marijuana around 3 p.m. A field sobriety test was conducted roadside and the driver performed poorly. The driver was transported to the North Delta Public Safety Building where he was examined further. It was determined that the driver was affected by the drug, however not impaired. The driver was advised where his vehicle was towed to and that in 24 hours he could attend the police station to obtain his driver’s licence.

