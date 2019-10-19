North Delta crime beat, week of Oct. 6

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Oct. 6, 12:17 p.m., 8500block 112th St.: Complainant reported a theft overnight from his Toyota while it was parked in his driveway. An unknown suspect pried the front driver’s side window down and accessed the interior. A Sony Playstation 4, Macbook Pro and a GPS unit were stolen, with an estimated value of $1,500. The vehicle may have been targeted because the items were left in plain sight. Damage to window in frame and door damage totaled about $1,500. Complainant advised not to keep valuables inside his vehicle.

• Oct. 7, 8:50 a.m., 8600-block Delnova Dr.: Registered owner reported his vehicle had its front passenger window smashed overnight while parked in front of his residence. He was unsure if the vehicle was entered and reported no items missing. Damage totalled about $500.

• Oct. 7, 9:11 a.m., 700-block Chester Rd.: Complainant called advising approximately $1,000 worth of product was stolen. Both trucks were secured within the gated compound but point of entry was through a cut chain link fence. DPD advised complainant to implement new security measures.

• Oct. 9, 8:27 a.m., 7300-block 120th St.: Employee of a business reported a theft of two to four speakers worth approximately $200 by an unknown male. Area patrols were negative.

• Oct. 9, 1:14 p.m., 8000-block Highway 17: While conducting speed enforcement, a vehicle was observed at a high rate of speed, estimated at 125 km/h. Laser confirmed speed at 128 km/h. Driver was charged with excessive speed and issued an electronic violation ticket and notice of impound. The vehicle was towed and the driver picked up by a friend.

• Oct. 9, 4:46 p.m., 5200-block 104th St.: Complainant reported a suspected phone scam to Delta police. The call was from someone stating they were a federal officer and that his SIN was used to open up 25 bank accounts associated with drug trafficking and money laundering. Complainant provided his name, address, places he banked and how many credit cards he had, in addition to the last three digits of his SIN. Police advised complainant to contact his bank and to check Equifax to ensure no credit applications were made in his name and to be vigilant about suspicious phone calls in the future.

• Oct. 9, 5:18 p.m., 11300-block 72nd Ave.: Complainant reported that he observed two vehicles speed through a school zone and pass vehicles in the bus lane. He showed police the dashcam footage of the incident. Police obtained a copy of the video and issued two tickets, which will be served with the assistance of the Richmond RCMP. Each registered owner will be served a ticket for speed relative to conditions and another count for driving in a bus lane.

• Oct. 10, 9:02 p.m., 11800-block 88th Ave.: DPD officer observed a driver fail to stop for a marked stop sign on two separate occasions. The officer then conducted a traffic stop and in speaking with the driver noticed a strong distinct odour of liquor from her breath. She complied with the subsequent approved screening device demand and provided two breath samples resulting in “fail” readings. Driver was served a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impoundment.

• Oct. 11, 8:00 a.m., 11700-block 71A Ave.: A late report of mischief was received. Complainant reported that at some point overnight an unknown suspect threw approximately four to five eggs at a vehicle that was parked in a residential driveway. Two eggs made contact with the vehicle and only one broke near the passenger side headlight. No damage was done to the vehicle and rest of the eggs broke along the driveway.

• Oct. 11, 9:51 a.m., 1500-block Cliveden Ave.: An accountant for a business reported that 19 fraudulent company cheques were deposited under various names to a total of five different banks. When the fraudulent activity was noticed, it was reported immediately to the corresponding banks. A total of $11,650 had been taken, and $1,900 has already been returned. It is believed that the fraudsters may have digitally altered the cheques and deposited them online through e-deposit.

• Oct. 11, 2:42 p.m., 10600-block River Rd.: Complainant reported that seven dwarfs had been stolen from her garden sometime overnight. Police attended and ascertained that Snow White remained on scene. Approximate value of the dwarfs is $600. Foot patrols for the dwarfs were negative.

• Oct. 11, 4:38 p.m., 8000-block 120th St.: Complainant reported the theft of his $500 Norco GT mountain bike from a bike rack. Video showed an unknown person appearing to ride away from the area of the bike rack on the bike, but video quality was too poor for suspect descriptors due to distance and angle.

• Oct. 11, 7:40 p.m., 11300-block 84th Ave.: Complainant received a call on her cell and provided the number to police. She was spoken to by a male who identified himself as CRA staff. He told her she owed money to the CRA and encouraged her to withdraw money from her account. Complainant wisely grew suspicious but during the course of the conversation, had revealed her SIN to the male. She hung up and received a call back from the same male but from a different number. She did not send any money and was advised by police to tell CRA and Service Canada that she gave out her SIN. Police queries of the number revealed it was no longer active and the second number was an app based-number that is not traceable.

• Oct. 12, 9:55 p.m., 7200-block 120th St.: A report was received about a group of males from two vehicles who were drinking and dancing in the parking lot to loud music. Upon police arrival, it was noted to be a group of five males who had been drinking earlier in the evening but had two designated drivers. The DDs did not show any signs of impairment and beverages being consumed were confirmed to be non-alcoholic drinks. The drivers were advised of the complaint and all parties departed the area without further incident.

