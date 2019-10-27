North Delta crime beat, week of Oct. 13

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Oct. 13, 12:15 p.m., 9000-block 120th St.: Police observed a vehicle speeding and swerve into the left lane. A traffic stop was initiated and driver was informed of reason for the stop. Driver was asked when he finished his last drink, to which he replied, “sometime last night.” An approved screening device demand was read and after several attempts, a suitable sample read “fail,” with a second sample reading the same. An immediate roadside prohibition was explained and served, along with a vehicle impoundment. Driver left in a taxi.

• Oct. 14, 1:51 p.m., 7700-block 116th St.: A theft-from-auto occurred while parked in complainant’s driveway overnight. There was no damage to the vehicle so the complainant believes it was left insecure. His wallet containing ID, cards, etc. was taken from the glovebox. Complainant also advised that after the theft, his credit card was used at several locations in Surrey. Approximate loss of $300 from credit charges and $80 loss from debit card use. Both cards have since been cancelled. Complainant was advised to contact Surrey RCMP regarding the frauds.

• Oct. 14, 2:13 p.m., 6500-block Crestview Dr.: Report received that sometime overnight the complainant’s vehicle was keyed, with scratches all over. Photos of damage were obtained and damage was approximately $400.

• Oct. 14, 8:51 p.m., 11700-block 83rd Ave.: Complainant contacted Delta police to report that someone had smashed a window at the front of her residence and then extensively damaged her vehicle that was parked in her driveway. A rock and wine bottle were thrown at the front window of residence and the vehicle’s front and back windows and tail lights were smashed. Approximate damage was $7,500.

• Oct. 15, 6:38 a.m., 9200-block 120th St.: A break-and-enter to a business was reported. Police attended and observed the rear alley door had been pried open. The suspect had rummaged through back room and office but it’s unknown if any money or property was stolen. Approximately $500 damage was done to the door.

• Oct. 15, 8:08 a.m., 800-block Belgrave Way: Business owner called to report a break-and-enter that occurred overnight. The loading door was discovered open and complainant stated welding equipment and tools were taken.

• Oct. 15, 11:12 a.m., 900-block Highway 91A: A vehicle was observed approaching officer’s patrol car at a high rate of speed. The vehicle passed the police officer and radar speed locked at 122 km/h. The vehicle continued to speed into the 90 km/h zone over the Alex Fraser Bridge and front radar speed locked at 133 km/h. The vehicle was stopped and the driver served an electronic violation ticket for excessive speed and her vehicle was impounded. Driver left in a ride she arranged.

• Oct. 15, 2:49 p.m., 11000-block 80A Ave.: Complainant reported a telephone scam. He received a call from a male offering a cheap phone plan. He provided his driver’s licence number but refused when asked for his SIN and credit card number. The number on his call display showed TELUS. Complainant then wisely contacted Telus who advised they could not confirm if the caller was legitimate. No loss of funds or personal information aside from driver’s licence number. Police provided complainant with information regarding credit monitoring.

• Oct. 15, 7:16 p.m., 6400-block 120th St.: Complainant contacted Delta police to report the theft of two bottles of liquor. Male exited the store with the bottles without paying. Approximate loss $170.

• Oct. 16, 5:31 p.m., 9200-block 118th St.: Complainant reported receiving a call from an unknown male stating he was a police officer and convinced her to purchase $6,000 worth of bitcoin. She said the male advised her she was under investigation for illegal money laundering. Bitcoin transactions are untraceable as there is no physical information or identification attached to a subject having received the money. Police believe those new to Canada are targeted by these scammers, and point out police officers in Canada do not call people and ask for payment in bitcoin or gift cards.

• Oct. 16, 10:51 p.m., 11600-block 75A Ave.: Report received about a theft of a green Honda Motorcycle from the driveway of a residence. It is believed to have been stolen with the keys as they cannot be located. No damage noted in the area where the motorcycle was stored. Approximate value $1,000.

• Oct. 18, 2:46 p.m., 8100-block 120th St.: Loss prevention reported a theft in progress of a shopping cart full of items. The loss prevention officer retrieved the cart and all items, which were worth $1,152.

• Oct. 19, 1:21 p.m., 700-block Cliveden Pl.: A break-and-enter to a business that occurred overnight was reported to Delta police. The fence was cut and a Ford Transit motorhome had damage to all the locks and body damage to the back rear door. Approximate damage was $3,000.

• Oct. 19, 2:48 p.m., 7800-block 115A St.: Complainant called to report that someone had gone through his Toyota Camry while it was parked in front of his residence. He advised he had left the doors unlocked and the incident occurred sometime overnight. The only item taken was insurance papers. He was instructed by police to notify ICBC of the missing insurance documents.

