North Delta crime beat, week of Oct. 12

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Oct. 13, 11:06 a.m., 8000-block 116th St.: Police received a report that a driver had driven into a lamp pole. Upon arrival, the driver of the vehicle was pointed out to police. There were no passengers and no injuries, however, the vehicle sustained major front-end damage. The driver was issued a violation ticket for driving without due care and driving on the sidewalk. The driver was picked up at the scene by his family. The vehicle towed to Roadway Towing. Lamp pole was secured pending repairs.

• Oct. 13, 10:03 a.m., 116A Street: Police received a report that a van had been broken into at this location. Its rear-door lock was punched in, allowing the doors to open. A jackhammer was stolen. The complainant was advised to purchase large padlocks for van doors as well as an alarm, as the vehicle is sometimes used to store construction equipment.

• Oct. 14, 1:59 p.m., 11000-block 72nd Ave.: Delta Police were conducting laser speed enforcement and observed a vehicle pass another vehicle as the lanes split. The vehicle then accelerated and swerved in front of the vehicle to cut it off. The vehicle continued to accelerate. Police visually estimated the vehicle’s speed at 110 km/h. Speed was confirmed by laser to be 117 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone. The vehicle was stopped and the driver identified. The driver was given a ticket for excessive speed.

• Oct. 14, 12:35 p.m., 7800-block Bremridge Dr.: A theft-from-auto was reported at this location. Sunglasses, earbuds and $5 in change were taken from the vehicle. The complainant had cleaned the vehicle before police attendance.

• Oct. 15, 10:25 p.m., 10200-block River Rd.: Delta Police conducted a traffic stop and noted the driver had a strong odour of liquor coming from his breath. An approved screening device demand was read, and the driver received a “fail” result on both tests. Driver was advised they were prohibited from driving for 90 days, and the driver’s licence was seized. The vehicle was towed.

• Oct. 15, 1:41 a.m., 9400-block Highway 99: Police were notified by Emergency Health Services of a two-vehicle collision. A driver was traveling southbound on Highway 99 in his Dodge when he rear-ended a tractor-trailer. The Dodge was a total loss. Airbags were deployed, resulting in minor injuries to the driver. No injury to the tractor-trailer driver, minor damage was done to the trailer. When police arrived on the scene, the Dodge driver advised the cause of the accident was the result of his brakes failing. Police detected the odour of liquor on the Dodge driver’s breath, and detained him for investigation of impaired operation of a motor vehicle. The Dodge driver was later transported to hospital where police made a demand for blood work. The investigation is continuing.

• Between Oct. 15 at 9:00 p.m. and Oct. 16 at 7:50 a.m., 9200-block 114th St.: Two unlocked vehicles were rummaged through. Nothing was missing from the first complainant’s vehicle, while the second complainant advised he was missing coins, a grey Adidas sweater, reading glasses and a few other miscellaneous items. No damage or forced entry.

• Between Oct. 15 at 5:00 p.m. and Oct. 16 at 8:20 a.m., 9300 115th St.: Complainant reported that her vehicle was rummaged through, with government-issued cheques and assorted CDs stolen. Police advised the complainant to contact Revenue Canada to have the cheques cancelled.

• Oct. 17, 11:10 a.m., 120th Street at 80th Avenue: Police observed a Chevrolet registered to a fleet management company with no driver’s licence associated to the vehicle. Police conducted a traffic stop and confirmed the driver’s identity. The driver stated he had last consumed an alcoholic beverage at midnight. Police read the mandatory approved screening device demand and obtained two breath samples on different devices that displayed “fail.” Police issued the driver an immediate roadside prohibition, and the Chevrolet was impounded.

RELATED: South Delta crime beat, week of Oct. 12

SEE ALSO: North Delta crime beat, week of Oct. 5

SEE ALSO: South Delta crime beat, week of Oct. 5

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Delta Reporter