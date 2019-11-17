North Delta crime beat, week of Nov. 3

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Nov. 3, 11:10 p.m., Nordel Way and 120th Street: Police observed two males having drinks at the bar of a restaurant. Upon leaving an hour later, police still observed the males drinking at the bar. Concerned the males may drive impaired, police waited to see if the males would leave in a vehicle. The two males eventually exited the restaurant and got into a vehicle. A traffic stop was initiated and a distinct odour of liquor was emanating from the driver. The driver refused to provide a breath sample which cost him an immediate roadside prohibition. The vehicle was also towed for 30 days.

• Nov. 4, 10:50 a.m., 11000-block Fuller Cres.: Police were called to a report that a vehicle had been broken into overnight. The registered owner parked the vehicle across from his residence on the street. The door lock had been punched in and the door was left open. Tools were noted to be missing.

• Nov. 4, 11:52 a.m., 7000-block 120th St.: Police were called to a report that four mail banks containing 20 slots each had been tampered with and all the mail had been taken. Currently no reports have been made of stolen mail.

• Nov. 4, 5:25 p.m., 110th Street and 84th Avenue: Police were called to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. The pedestrian was crossing in a well lit crosswalk but the driver did not notice her and struck her in slow moving traffic. Minor injuries sustained by the pedestrian and a violation ticket was served to the driver for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

• Nov. 5, 3:16 a.m., 10500-block Nordel Way: Police were conducting sobriety check points where a driver entered the check with a distinct odour of liquor on his breath. The driver provided two breath samples, both of which he blew a “warn.” The driver was issued a three-day immediate roadside prohibition and his car was driven away by a sober driver.

• Nov. 5, 3:40 p.m., 7700-block 119A St.: Police were called to a report of theft from a vehicle. The vehicle was noticed by the owner to have its door ajar and a purse missing from within the vehicle. The owner advised police she may have left the car unlocked. The purse contained IDs for both herself and her kids. The approximately value of the purse was $50.

• Nov. 6, 6:00 a.m., 10900-block Southridge Rd.: Police were called to a report that a person had slashed the driver’s side rear tire of the complainant’s vehicle. The approximate value of the damage is $250. No suspects were seen in the area and there was no video to canvass. The complainant is unaware of anyone who would want to slash his tires.

• Nov. 6, 6:32 p.m., 70th Avenue and 120th Street: Police noticed a vehicle with noteworthy driving behaviour. A traffic stop was initiated and the officer could smell a distinct odour of liquor emanating from the driver’s breath. The driver provided a breath sample for which he blew a “warn.” The driver was issued a three-day immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle was driven home by a family member.

• Nov. 6, 10:08 p.m., 83rd Avenue and 112A Street: Police observed a vehicle travelling slowly through an intersection. Police followed the vehicle to where the driver eventually parked and proceeded to walk overly relaxed. Police stopped the driver and noted a distinct odour of liquor emanating from their breath. The driver provided two breath samples to which they blew a “warn” both times. The driver was issued an immediate roadside prohibition and was sent on their way on foot.

• Nov. 9, 11:12 p.m., Highway 17 near the Highway 91 Connector: Police were contacted by a driver who advised he had nearly hit large bales of hay in the middle of Highway 17. Police arrived to find large hay stacks all over the road. Police assisted highway road contractor with the removal of the hay, allowing traffic to move smoothly once again.

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter