North Delta crime beat, week of Nov. 23

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Nov. 23, 10:08 a.m., 700-block Eaton Way: Complainant reported that a male stole two pallets from a nearby property. Upon police arrival, the complainant advised he had never seen the male or the truck before, however knows thefts are an issue. Police attempted to contact the registered owner of the truck by phone and searched the area for the vehicle. Police received a call back from the registered owner, who admitted to taking the pallets. Police warned the male that taking items that he may or may not believe to be garbage is theft and was warned for his actions. The male understood and agreed not to re-attend the area.

• Nov. 25, 4:05 p.m., 9000-block 120th St.: Complainant reported a male camped out in a bush immediately outside of the front entrance of her building. Police attended and spoke with the male. The male declined any assistance and left the area without issue.

• Nov. 27, 8:47 a.m., 11000-block 80th Ave.: Complainant called advising of an ongoing argument heard from within her apartment. Police attended and met with the male who advised his stepson got into a verbal argument with his mother about not wanting to go to school and instead staying home and playing video games. Police spoke to the female, who advised the argument was only a verbal disagreement, and realized the police would have likely been called as both parties were quite loud.

• Nov. 27, 2:09 p.m., 8400-block 112th St.: Complainant called police as he was involved in a motor vehicle incident at a nearby gas station parking lot. The complainant only called police as the driver of the other vehicle was reluctant to exchange his information with him. Damage was very minimal and there were no injuries. Police facilitated the exchange of information and advised both drivers that they are required by law to exchange information in the event of a collision.

• Nov. 27, 6:21 p.m., 8100-block 120th St.: Complainant reported a male was lying down in the washroom at a local store. The complainant said the male appeared “high” and that he had asked a manager for a first-aid kit and gauze. Police located the male in the washroom. The male was co-operative with the officers and explained he came to the store to get some first-aid supplies to help treat his foot. The male currently has no fixed address and is staying at a local shelter. The male declined an ambulance and police transported him back to the shelter.

• Nov. 27, 6:35 p.m., 3100-block Highway 99: Police observed a vehicle travelling northbound at a speed estimated to be 140 to 150 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone. While following the vehicle, police then observed the vehicle traveling at 130 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was served a ticket for excessive speeding. The vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

• Nov. 27, 6:38 p.m., 11300-block 89th Ave.: Complainant reported a fraud where she believed she gave out personal information to a caller from a phone provider. Police spoke with the complainant and she stated she accepted a promotional deal from the provider. The complainant ended up receiving the wrong phone and when the provider was informed, they told the complainant to mail the phone back to receive the correct phone. Police advised the complainant that this sounds like a misunderstanding on the provider’s part and to go into the store in person to make the correction. Police advised the complainant to call the appropriate sources if she was concerned about her identity being used fraudulently.

• Nov. 29, 1:02 p.m., 11100-block 84th Ave.: Police located a male in the locked exterior compound of a nearby business. The male was subsequently detained for breaking and entering. The investigation revealed that the male had entered the compound searching for discarded bottles from the trash bin. The male was released with a verbal warning and the property manager was advised.

SEE ALSO: North Delta crime beat, week of Nov. 16

SEE ALSO: South Delta crime beat, week of Nov. 16

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Delta Reporter