North Delta crime beat, week of Nov. 2

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Nov. 2, 4:03 p.m., 11600-block 84th Ave.: A pedestrian waved down a police officer and reported that a group of kids possibly had possession of brass knuckles. Police spoke with one member from the group who reported that he did have brass knuckles on him. The male was arrested for possession of a prohibited weapon. A can of bear mace was also found on the male. Both weapons were seized and the male was transported home.

• Nov. 2, 5:45 p.m., 7000-block 120th St.: Complainant initially reported his vehicle as stolen from a parking lot. The complainant called back shortly after, stating he had re-parked his vehicle, gone to get food and forgot where he had parked. Police spoke to the complainant and confirmed no issues.

• Nov. 3, 3:04 p.m., 7000-block Nicholson Rd.: Police were conducting patrols and were flagged down by a pedestrian who advised that he had just found a wallet dropped on the street. Police conducted a search of the wallet to identify the owner. Police attended the owners’ residence and returned the wallet to him.

• Nov. 3, 10:11 p.m., 11800-block 88th Ave.: Complainant called police to report someone playing his guitar too loudly. The complainant did not want to knock on the door this late so they called police. Police attended and it was quiet upon arrival. Police spoke to the tenant and advised that the noise from the guitar had been too loud earlier and to be more cognizant to his surroundings.

• Nov. 5, 10:33 p.m., 11900-block 88th Ave.: Police conducted a traffic stop to confirm the sobriety of a driver. Through conversation with the driver, police noticed a distinct odour of liquor emanating from the driver. An approved screening device demand was read, resulting in a fail. A second test was conducted resulting in another fail. The driver was issued an immediate roadside prohibition and the vehicle was towed.

• Nov. 6, 10:38 p.m., 4800-block Highway 91: Police attended a single motor vehicle incident and observed a vehicle crashed into the center median facing the wrong direction. The driver stated that he took the off ramp when an owl flew in front and startled him causing him to lose control of the vehicle and crash. Police found that the vehicle was not insured as it had the wrong licence plates. The driver was issued a ticket and the vehicle was impounded.

• Nov. 6, 11:20 a.m., 9500-block 120th St.: Police were conducting mobile enforcement when they observed a vehicle racing with another vehicle. Both vehicles were stopped and both identified drivers were issued a ticket for driving without consideration.

• Nov. 7, 7:56 p.m., 7000-block 120th St.: Complainant called to report a hit-and-run of her vehicle in a mall parking lot. The second vehicle was backing out of a parking stall when his right front bumper scuffed the front bumper of the complainants’ vehicle. There was relatively minor damage to both vehicles and the event was not definitive enough to determine with certainty if the driver of the second vehicle was aware that he struck the other car.

• Nov. 7, Alex Fraser Bridge: Police observed a vehicle approaching from the rear at a high rate of speed. Radar read the speed at 115 km/h in a 75 km/h posted area. The vehicle was stopped and the driver stated she was on her way home from a night shift. The driver was charged with excessive speeding and the vehicle was impounded.

