North Delta crime beat: week of May 4

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls Delta Police responded to in the previous week:

• May 4, 11:24 a.m., 9500-block 120th St.: Report received of a break-and-enter into a commercial building while fire inspectors were conducting a safety inspection. Two unknown males were seen exiting the building and riding off on bicycles. Damage was observed to the walls and copper pipe was missing. The owner was contacted and advised to secure the building.

• May 4, 12:51 p.m., 800-block Cliveden Ave.: Complainant reported that sometime between 6 p.m. on May 3 and 12:50 p.m. on May 4, the battery was stolen from their delivery van while it was parked in the parking lot of a local business. No damage was done to vehicle and the battery was valued at $400.

• May 4, 5:35 p.m., 8400-block 112th St.: Complainant reported the theft of a bag containing a cell phone from their vehicle, which was left unattended while the complainant briefly entered a local business. A police file was created for the serial number of the stolen cell phone.

• May 5, 4:29 p.m., 7800-block 112th St.: Complainant reported the theft of iPhone8 with a black case from their locker at a local business. The theft occurred sometime between 2 and 4 p.m. No witnesses or suspects were identified.

• May 6, 3:41 p.m., 6300-block Alderwood Lane: Complainant reported the theft of a laptop from their unlocked vehicle while it was parked in front of residence. The laptop was valued at approximately $2,300.

• May 7, 7:19 a.m., 1400-block Cliveden Ave.: Complainant reported the theft of a white tractor trailer from a non-secure parking lot of a local business. The vehicle was added to the police database as stolen.

