North Delta crime beat: week of May 4

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls Delta Police responded to in the previous week:

• May 8, 12:57 p.m., 11700-block 88th Ave.: Report received of the theft of an air compressor from the front entrance of a building. A Caucasian male wearing a black hoodie and riding a bicycle was observed leaving the area with an air compressor, which he claimed was his.

• May 8, 8:37 p.m, 9000-block 120th St.: Police were dispatched to a break-and-enter in progress. Alarm company had live video feed of an unknown male entering the property and attempting to take items. The suspect was arrested without incident.

• May 9, 10:30 a.m., 8200-block 92nd St.: Complainant reported the theft of a commercial wood chipper trailer from a business parking lot. The trailer is orange in colour and had a wheel lock anti-theft device attached. Estimated value of chipper trailer is $4,000.

• May 10, 7:36 a.m., 1500-block Derwent Way: Complainant reported the theft of a battery from a commercial vehicle while it was parked in an open parking lot. Approximate value of the battery is $400.

• May 10, 11:33 a.m., 7900-block 118th St.: Complainant reported that the lock had been cut off of a company trailer and two circular saws and a nail gun were stolen. The value of the missing items is approximately $800.

• May 10, 3:43 p.m., 8800-block 119th St.: Complainant reported the theft of a catalytic converter from their vehicle while it was parked in an unsecured lot.

• May 10, 7:58 p.m., 1300-block Cliveden Ave.: Complainant reported the loss of their credit card after realizing $550 was charged at multiple locations in Delta and New Westminster. The credit card account has since been frozen.

• May 12, 2:01 p.m., 9100-block Hardy Rd.: Complainant reported that unknown person(s) had attempted to steal their vehicle while it was parked on the street. Damage to driver’s side door lock and ignition was approximately $500.

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter