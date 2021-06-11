North Delta crime beat, week of May 31

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• May 31, 1:36 p.m., 8000-block 120th St.: A local loss prevention officer reported that he had a female in custody for stealing groceries at a nearby store. Police attended and the female advised she was stealing because she couldn’t afford groceries. The stolen items included frozen foods, deli foods and meats totalling $153.02. All items were recovered and the loss prevention officer had no interest in criminal charges. Police offered the female resources and she was released at scene.

• June 1, location withheld: Complainant reported that she had been speaking to a male from an online site where she was attempting to purchase a cat. The complainant sent $700 by e-transfer for the cat, which included a shipping fee. The male then called and directed the complainant to pay $3,500 for pet insurance from an online site but she declined. After discovering that she had been a victim of fraud, the website was reported to US Authority and her bank was notified.

• June 1, 11000-block 92nd Ave.: Complainant reported hearing people walking around and possibly inside a construction site. Police entered the area of the residence and, while approaching, spotted two males running from the residence. Police approached both males, who stated they were walking by the residence and observed that the front door was open. They entered the residence to take pictures of each other for social media and exited when they heard sirens in the distance. The two males were warned of the possible consequences for their actions and sent on their way.

• June 2, 7:06 a.m., 900-block Highway 91: Police were conducting proactive patrols when a vehicle passed the officer at a high rate of speed of 121 km/h in a 70 km/h zone. Police conducted a traffic stop and the driver was issued an excessive speeding ticket as well as had their vehicle being towed.

• June 4, 2:31 a.m., 10700-block Nordel Way: Police were conducting a checkpoint to check for sobriety when they checked a vehicle that smelled like burnt marijuana. Police noted that the driver’s speech was slurred and the odour of liquor was emanating from his breath. An approved screening device demand was read, and the test resulted in a “fail.” The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and had their vehicle towed.

• June 4, 9:22 a.m., 11100-block Downs Rd.: Complainant reported that he noted, on several occasions, a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed and revving its engine. Police spoke with the driver, who denied this. The driver explained that every morning when she heads out to work, parents with children do not utilize the sidewalk but rather walk in the middle of the street due to the large number of pedestrians and the street being extremely narrow. The driver then has to drive around groups of pedestrians. The driver was issued a verbal warning to which she stated she understood.

• June 6, location withheld: Complainant reported two males in a vehicle had started yelling at them and following them “for no reason.” The complainant advised that he had pulled over and the males yelled at him, made a “finger gun” and drove away. Police attended the registered owner’s residence and spoke with the two males separately, who both said that the complainant had almost “t-boned” them in the parking lot then had stuck his tongue out and started giving them the middle finger. They said that the complainant then took photos of their vehicle and so they followed the complainant to take down his licence plate. When the males pulled behind the complainant to get the licence plate, the complainant yelled for them to get out of their vehicle but the two males left as they were not interested in fighting. All parties were advised by police that it would be best for everyone to just leave road rage incidents in the opposite direction and not engage in yelling matches, as they can always escalate quickly.

