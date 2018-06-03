North Delta crime beat: week of May 31

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls Delta Police responded to in the previous week:

• May 25, 1:03 p.m., 11200-block of 82nd Ave: Complainant reported a speaker and two amps valued at $900 were stolen from their vehicle while it was parked in the driveway sometime overnight. As there were no signs of forced entry, there is a possibility the vehicle was left unlocked.

•May 26, 1:00 a.m., 8500-block of 116th St: Complainant reported someone had broken into their garage. The complainant stated the alarm went off and then they could hear the power garage door closing. Police attended but could find no signs of forced entry.

•May 26, 1:33 a.m., 5700-block of 104th St: Complainant reported they heard noises around their residence as if someone were trying to open a window. Police cleared the outer perimeter of the property and inside the residence. No suspects were located.

•May 26, 12:47 p.m., 118th St and 95A Ave: Complainant reported that as they were placing “Open House” signs at the corner, two people were looking into their vehicle. On the complainant’s return the suspects fled. Area patrols by police were negative.

•May 26, 5:11 p.m., 6100-block of 120th St: Complainant reported they had been bitten by a bullmastiff dog. There was no provocation for the attack. The owner stayed to assist until Emergency Services attended. Animal control issued the owner a temporary confinement order until the incident investigation is complete. In the meantime the dog must wear a muzzle and be on a leash at all times in public.

•May 26, 8:12 p.m., 6900-block of Nicholson Rd: Complainant reported there were approximately thirty young men on the roof the office building. Police attended, and the men claimed they were on the roof to take photos of the car show, and would be leaving shortly.

•May 27, 1:00 a.m., 11400-block of 83rd Ave: Police received a report of a noisy party in the area. Police attended and the resident agreed to move inside and turn the music down.

•May 27, 2:42 p.m., 10500-block of Delsom Cres: Complainant reported to police that someone had accessed their unlocked vehicle sometime overnight. Items stolen include $40 in cash and a dash cam.

•May 27, 2:53 p.m., 11700-block of Cory Dr: Complainant reported several items were stolen while they were playing on the field at the park. The items include a Lenovo Thinkpad, an iPhone 6, personal and bank cards, and a brown sweater. The complainant said they only left the items for about 10 minutes. All possible avenues of investigation proved negative.

•May 27, 4:29 p.m., 7900-block of 120th St: Security at a business reported a possible impaired driver was leaving the business. The suspect who had been drinking was asked by the business not to drive. Police attended but could not locate the suspect.

