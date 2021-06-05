North Delta crime beat, week of May 24

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• May 24, 10:35 a.m., 11000-block 78th Ave.: Complainant reported a suspicious male was sleeping under a tree on the corner of their property and they wanting him to leave. Upon arrival, police spoke to a young male wearing a window cleaner’s uniform who was taking shelter from the rain under a tree on the edge of the property and watching videos on his phone during his break from cleaning windows. Police confirmed that there was nothing suspicious and updated the complainant.

• May 25, 6:58 a.m., 900-block Alex Fraser Bridge: Police were conducting proactive patrols when they noticed a vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed. Rear radar locked the speed of the vehicle to be going 150 km/h in a 70 km/h zone. A traffic stop was initiated, the driver was given an excessive speeding ticket and their vehicle was towed.

• May 26, 10:30 p.m., 8000-block 120th St.: A loss prevention officer from a nearby store contacted police reporting that they had one male in custody for shoplifting. Police attended and found that the male had stolen milk, paneer and jam. The loss prevention officer was not interested in pressing charges and provided a verbal warning only. The shoplifter had no criminal history and was co-operative throughout the interaction.

• May 27, 2:50 p.m., 7800-block 119th St.: Police observed a vehicle with heavy front window tint speeding and making several quick turns. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was issued a Box 3 Notice and Order and was told to remove the tint in their windows. A warning ticket was issued for speeding.

• May 27, 6:08 p.m., Alex Fraser Bridge: Police attended a motor vehicle accident on the Alex Fraser Bridge that involved two vehicles. The vehicle in front had used their breaks without the other vehicle seeing, resulting in the other vehicle rear-ending the vehicle in front. No injuries were present and both vehicles were towed.

• May 29, 8:00 p.m., 7000-block 115th St.: Complainant requested police attend as a male had approached them and started filming herself and others. Police attended and spoke with the complainant, who stated that the male started yelling about their vehicle being too loud. Police attended the male’s residence and spoke to him, where he stated that he was upset with how loud the vehicle was. Police discussed his approach and stated that there were probably better options for dealing with the matter. The male agreed and showed police that he did not video tape anyone and the police then updated the complainant.

• May 30, 10900-block River Rd.: Complainant called to advise of an apparent abandoned vehicle. The complainant advised that the vehicle had been parked there since Thursday, May 27 and he had not seen anyone approach the vehicle. Police arrived and found the vehicle unoccupied and were unable to communicate with owner. Upon re-attending the vehicle, the owner approached police and stated he was having mechanical problems with the truck and had parked until the shop opens. Police advised the owner of the vehicle that it was parked on a public road and would need to be moved. The owner moved the vehicle to his residence across the street.

• May 30, 11000 Bridlington Dr.: Complainant reported that he had attempted to renew his insurance but was informed that his vehicle was no longer in his name. ICBC requested a police file number in order to proceed. Police attended the complainant’s residence and spoke with the male directly. The male stated that earlier in the month he had traded in his vehicle for a new vehicle but the dealership had accidentally transferred the wrong vehicle. Police confirmed that the vehicle was currently registered to the dealership. The male stated that he would be contacting the dealership for further information regarding the mistake.

