North Delta crime beat: week of May 15

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department.

The following are some of the calls Delta Police responded to in the previous week:

• May 15, 11:36 a.m., 1200-block Cliveden Ave.: Complainant reported a vehicle had sideswiped their vehicle and then fled from the scene. Police located the vehicle and issued a ticket for failing to remain at the scene of an accident and unsafe lane change.

• May 15, 10:28 a.m., 11900-block 84A Ave.: Complainant reported the rear licence plate of their vehicle parked on the street was stolen. The complainant’s licence plate had been replaced with another licence plate. Information regarding the plates was added to the police computer database.

• May 15, 11:55 a.m., 11500-block 83A Ave.: A report was received that two occupants of a vehicle were throwing garbage at students walking in the area. Police located the vehicle, and the driver indicated they were throwing water balloons at their friends.

• May 15, 2:52 p.m., 11600-block 74th Ave.: Complainant reported that a person had entered their garage, stolen two auto tires and fled the scene in a vehicle without licence plates. Police attended the scene and will continue their investigation.

• May 15, 5:28 p.m., 4000-block 72nd St.: Police received a report that a person with a motorcycle was parked on the east side of the road and appeared to be holding a hand gun with two hands. Police attended and located the suspect, who was found not to be in possession of firearms but instead had a camera and camera equipment.

• May 15, 7:10 p.m., Watershed Park at Kittson Parkway: Police responded to a complaint that four suspicious individuals, possibly in possession of alcohol and marijuana, were entering the park with an off-leash pitbull. Police attended the park and searched the area on foot but no suspects were located.

• May 15, 8:11 p.m., 7100-block 120th St.: A late report was received of a locked bicycle being stolen from outside a business. The complainant had just located the bike, having observed a possible suspect riding it at their school. Through the assistance of the school liaison officer, the return of the bicycle to the complainant was facilitated.

• May 16, 8:40 a.m., 11700-block 87A Ave.: Complainant reported that their unlocked vehicle parked at their residence had been entered and rummaged through. A wallet containing personal and banking cards was stolen. The credit cards were used at a local gas station before being cancelled. Investigation of fraud to continue and information was entered in the police computer database.

• May 17, 5:00 p.m., 9200-block River Rd.: Police responded to a report from a person that they had found two firearms while out walking along the river bed. The firearms were seized by police for further investigation.

• Ma7 17, 4:18 p.m., 7700-block 118A St.: Complainant reported that their vehicle parked in the driveway had been rummaged through sometime overnight. A pair of prescription sunglasses valued at $400 were stolen. No damage to the vehicle as both doors were left unlocked.

• May 20, 4:02 p.m., 11300-block 84th Ave.: Complainant reported they believed they were working as a secret shopper and deposited a payment cheque for $3,420 into their account. They were then instructed to withdraw the $3,420 and deposit the money to another bank account which appeared to be fraudulent. Police to investigate the situation.

• May 21, 5:34 p.m., 11300-block 84th Ave.: Complainant reported they had listed their vehicle for sale on Craigslist. Negotiations were conducted for the transfer of the vehicle using $2,450 in iTunes gift cards and a subsequent email transfer of $1,900. The complainant now believes the transfers and email to be fraudulent. Police to investigation and review the emails and transfers.

• May 21, 2:29 p.m., 8800-block 118A St.: Complainant who is a resident in a retirement home contacted police regarding $400 withdrawn from their chequing account and $1,100 withdrawn from their savings account without their consent. The complainant indicated their bank cards had never been out of their possession. Police to investigate, and the bank will refund the money to the complainant.

