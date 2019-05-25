North Delta crime beat, week of May 12

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• May 12, 4:39 a.m., 8600-block 120th St.: Delta police were driving in the area and observed a vehicle driving with a non-functional tail light. A vehicle stop was conducted to inform the driver of the mechanical issue. In conversation with the driver, the officer smelled an odour of liquor, which led to a breath demand. The driver blew in the warn range was served a three-day driving prohibition.

• May 13, 11:23 p.m., 1000-block Derwent Way: Police were called into the area for a suspicious person. An employee from one of the local businesses witnessed an individual trying the door handles on vehicles parked on the street. No damage and nothing stolen. A reminder to keep your valuables out of sight, or remove them from the vehicle.

• May 14, 3:58 p.m., 8800-block 119th St.: Complainant reported a theft from a vehicle while parked in a parking lot. A catalytic converter was stolen. Approximate value of $250.

• May 14, 5:32 p.m., 9100-block 112th St.: Delta police received a report about a small dog running in and out of traffic. Police were able to locate the small dog, who was injured and not wearing a collar. The dog was turned over to Delta Animal Control and transported to the vet for medical attention. The owners were contacted and reunited with their dog.

• May 15, 2:59 p.m., 11300-block 83rd Ave.: Complainant contacted Delta police to report a dog in distress. The caller believed the dog was left alone in the vehicle for a period of time. Upon police arrival, the vehicle and dog had departed. As we transition into the summer months, please be mindful of keeping animals and children in hot vehicles.

• May 15, 11:45 p.m., Nordel Way and Highway 91: Delta police were operating an unmarked police cruiser and observed a vehicle driving at excessive rates of speed. The posted speed limit in the area is 70 km/hr due to construction taking place. The driver was travelling upwards of 135 km/hr, following too closely behind other vehicles and cutting off other drivers without signalling. A traffic stop was initiated. The vehicle was impounded and the driver was issued a ticket.

• May 16, 3:21 p.m., 8100-block 120th St.: Staff at a local business reported a male shoplifter who had allegedly stolen various Star Wars toys. The male remained co-operative and was released prior to police arrival with a verbal warning. All merchandise was recovered.

• May 17, 9:21 p.m., Nordel Way and Highway 91 Connector: Complainant contacted Delta police regarding a possible fuel spill in the area. The caller indicated the lanes were in bad shape and the odour of fuel was strong. The spill was visible to police, who contacted Delta Works and a contractor to clean up the spill. No reports of accidents as a result of the spill.

• May 18, 9:45 p.m., 11800-block Chateau Wynd: A Delta police officer observed a driver abruptly back out of a parking stall while exiting a parking lot. The driver left at a high rate of speed and drove over the curb. A traffic stop was initiated. The vehicle was impounded and the driver was issued a three-day driving prohibition as well as a violation ticket.

