North Delta crime beat, week of May 11

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• May 15, 10:06 p.m., 11600-block 92nd Ave.: Complainant reported that two muscle cars with performance mufflers were racing up and down the 11600-block of 92nd Avenue — speed unknown, no plates obtained. Delta police patrolled the area but were unable to locate the vehicles. Police would like to remind drivers that our city streets are not to be considered racetracks, furthermore there are increased numbers of pedestrians and cyclists on roads these days.

• May 15, 10:27 a.m., 120th Street and Nordel Way: A concerned citizen reported that he was cut off while driving by a speeding semi-truck. Police spoke with the owner of the business that owns the semi-truck, and were assured that he would tell the driver of the truck to slow down and drive responsibly.

• May 15, 5:45 p.m., 10500-block 120th St.: Police responded to a two-vehicle hit-and-run, with no injuries. Vehicle #1 was hit on the driver’s side when the other vehicle attempted to change lanes. Vehicle #2 fled the scene and police were not able to locate it. The driver of vehicle #1 was not injured and was driven home by a friend. Vehicle #2 was registered to a business, which was issued a violation ticket for failing to remain at the scene of a crash and for an unsafe lane change.

• May 15, 8:59 p.m., North Delta Community Park: Police attended a call of approximately 12 youth drinking and being loud in the central parking lot. Police patrolled the area, but no youths were located. Reminder that public drinking is not permitted.

• May 16, 92nd Avenue and Scott Road: A Delta police officer attended a loud music disturbance call. The officer could hear music from the driveway. Officer spoke with the house owner and four males who were sitting in the garage regarding the noise. They advised they would close the garage door and keep the volume down.

• May 16, 80th Avenue and 112th Street: Complainant reported hearing yelling and loud music. Police attended but did not observe anyone in distress. The officer advised the home owner that a bylaw ticket could ensue if this behavior continues. After a lengthy conversation, home owner agreed to turn music down. Just a reminder that at this time when everyone is sheltering in place, we all need to be mindful of our surroundings when playing loud music in order to respect the rights of our neighbours.

• May 17, 4:24 p.m., 9500-block 120th St.: A truck was stopped for mechanical inspection. The Delta police officer found there were several mechanical defects (inoperative brake system, driver’s floor rusted through to expose the road surface, and numerous other defects). Police seized the licence plates of the vehicle and arranged to tow it to a location of the driver’s choice. Reminder to maintain your vehicle so that it is safe to drive on public streets.

• May 18, 10500-block Nordel Way: Police stopped a vehicle doing 105 km/h in a 60 km/h zone known for a high number of collisions. The driver claimed they were late for work, but police pointed out that was not a good reason to speed excessively. The driver received an excessive speeding ticket and their car was towed and impounded for seven days.

