North Delta crime beat: week of March 29

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls Delta Police responded to in the previous week:

• March 29, 3:23 p.m., 7400-block 118A St.: Complainant reported the break-and-enter to a home under construction. The suspects entered the home by cutting a small chain with a lock used to secure the back door. Approximately 40 to 50 feet of copper wire was stolen.

• March 29, 8:30 p.m., 120th Street and 80th Avenue: Report received from complainant that their vehicle had been stolen from an open outdoor parking lot. The vehicle is described as a white 2017 GMC Sierra pickup. Information regarding the vehicle was added to the police computer database.

• March 30, 4:50 p.m., 11500-block 88th Ave.: Complainant reported engine parts had been removed from underneath their vehicle. Police were advised that the vehicle was not driveable and was towed to an autobody shop.

• March 31, 1:52 p.m., 9400-block 118th St.: Complainant reported their vehicle parked in front of their residence had been damaged. Police attended and found the driver’s side mirror and the side of the vehicle had been struck with an object and dented. Approximately $1,000 damage was done to the vehicle.

• March 31, 8:58 p.m., 84000-block 120th St.: A business reported a person had entered the store and selected two bottles of liquor valued at $100, then ran from the store without paying. Police patrolled the area but no suspect was located.

• April 1, 2:18 a.m., 7000-block Brewster Dr. West: Complainant reported they received an email stating $471 was transferred from their credit card to their chequing account. Subsequently, they received another email stating $590 was transferred from their chequing account to a friend’s account. The complainant contacted the bank who informed the complainant that their account had been hacked and defrauded. The monies were not transferred to the friend’s account. and the bank is continuing to investigate the fraud.

• April 1, 1:15 p.m., 6900-block Nicholson Rd.: Complainant reported that sometime overnight a suspect had entered the backyard of their townhouse and stolen their bike. The bike was locked to a patio table and the chain had been cut. The bicycle is described as a black, green and yellow GT mountain bike, valued at $800.

• April 1, 7:36 p.m., 7000-block 120th St.: Complainant reported they had left their backpack at a business and when they returned the backpack had been stolen. The backpack is described as yellow and black with “American Tourist” written on the strap. The backpack contained a passport, bank cards and study permits. The bank cards were cancelled and the respective agencies informed of the theft.

• April 2, 11:26 a.m., 5700-block Cadwell Dr.: Report received from complainant of the theft of several tools from an unlocked area in the backyard. The area under the back deck and into the garage are completely open. Items stolen include drills, a compressor and a mitre saw.

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter