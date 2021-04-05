North Delta crime beat, week of March 22

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• March 22, 2:18 a.m., 900-block 120th St.: Police were driving northbound when they observed a vehicle traveling southbound at a high rate of speed. The vehicle accelerated extremely quickly while weaving in its lane. Police conducted a traffic stop to check the sobriety of the driver due to the observed driving behaviour in which the driver displayed symptoms of impairment. An approved screening device demand was read, resulting in a pass. A standardized field sobriety test was also administered, which resulted in the driver performing poorly. The driver was arrested for possession and impaired driving after the result of the test and police observing a tool used for drugs in plain view. The tool was seized for destruction and the driver was driven home and had their vehicle towed.

• March 23, 11:06 p.m., 8400-block 117th St.: Police observed a vehicle turning east into the oncoming westbound (i.e. wrong) lane and then cut off the police vehicle. A traffic stop found that the driver had glossy eyes and a strong odour of liquor on his breath. The driver was read an approved screening device demand and, after numerous attempts from the driver to blow into the device, the test resulted in a “fail.” The driver was read their right to a second test but they declined. The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and 30-day vehicle impoundment.

• March 26, 5:20 p.m., 11900-block Sunwood Plaza: Complainant reported that $21,000 had been fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account. Upon viewing the account he noticed $21,000 had been transferred to a different online bank account as a pre-authorized transfer. Further inspection revealed small amounts of $0.21 and $0.10 were also transferred, likely as a test. The complainant had already reported the fraud to his bank. Police confirmed that the compromised accounts were closed and recommended the complainant report the fraud to the appropriate sources.

• March 26, 8:14 p.m., 4600-block 104th St.: Employee reported a possible green laser strike to an aircraft approaching the Boundary Bay Airport. Police attended and located a farm using a new agricultural system employing horizontal green lasers to keep birds off their crops. Green lasers were visible and were confirmed parallel to the ground. It was confirmed there was no one in the fields tampering with the laser emitters and that the lasers were only visible from light reflecting off the water on the field, but not actually impacting aircraft. The employee was updated to advise pilots.

• March 26, 11:49 p.m., location withheld: Complainant reported seeing two children playing with an axe in the front yard. Police attended the residence and did not see any children in the front yard. Police then knocked on the front door of the residence and met with two children. Police asked if they had been using an axe in the front yard, and one child stated that her and her brother had been using an axe to chop wood. The child reported that their parents were currently at work, and they were being taken care of by their grandmother. Police had the child translate to the grandmother that they should not be playing with an axe in the front yard as it was unsafe. The grandmother acknowledged and the child stated that she would not use the axe anymore.

• March 27, 8:10 a.m., 8000 112th St.: Complainant reported seeing someone in his front yard hitting his plants. Police attended and saw a male attempting to crawl out of a flower bed. Police spoke with the male, who reported that he had gotten drunk the evening prior, got lost walking to his residence and passed out in a flower bed. Police determined that the male was co-operative and had begun to sober up. The male stated that he would remain home for the rest of the day and there would be no further issues. Police then drove him to his residence a few blocks away.

• March 27, 3:35 p.m., 11500 75A Ave.: Police were called when a taxi operator had dropped off a client at a residence and she had walked away without paying her $50 fare. Police attended and spoke with the client, who stated she only had $30. Police cautioned the client about obtaining goods and services without paying and informed her about possible consequences. The client made arrangements with a friend to cover her outstanding fare. The taxi driver was grateful for the assistance.

• March 27, 5:37 p.m., 7400-block Barrymore Dr.: Police received an abandoned 911 call from a land line with only shuffling heard in the background and no sounds of distress. Police attended the location and spoke with a female, who believed that her five and six year old children were making prank calls. Police spoke with the children and explained the possible consequences of their actions. The children were apologetic and advised that in the future they would call 911 only in case of an emergency.

• March 27, 9:10 p.m., 8400-block 116th St.: Police observed a lone dog walking near the intersection but were unable to locate the dog’s owners. Police were able to capture the dog and transport him to the Delta Animal Shelter.

