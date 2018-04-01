North Delta crime beat: week of March 20

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls Delta Police responded to in the previous week:

• March 13, 5:06 a.m., 8700-block 120th St.: Police received a report of an alarm at local business. Upon arrival, police observed signs of forced entry at a neighbouring business. Further investigation inside the neighbouring business revealed damage to a wall connecting the two businesses. Staff office was rummaged through and multiple items were left on floor, drawers were left opened and cables were pulled out, however it did not appear that anything was missing. Approximate damage to the businesses was $2,000.

• March 20, 2:08 p.m.: Complainant reported two credit cards arrived in the mail for which he did not apply. Complainant contacted the financial institutions to cancel the credit cards, both banks advised him the cards were applied for online with the complainants’ SIN. Complainant lost no funds and both cards were cancelled.

• March 21, 5:34 a.m., 11900-block 92nd Ave.: Complainant reported the theft of multiple items from a locked vehicle parked in the driveway at their residence. Missing items include a grey tool box, sunglasses, reading glasses, house key, GPS, vehicle insurance papers, ear protectors, various CDs, a black leather wallet containing driver’s licence, citizenship card, bank cards, MSP card, family pictures and approximately $100 in cash. Approximate value of missing items is $1,550. Complainant was advised to cancel their bank cards and contact the passport office.

• March 21, 12:26 p.m., 11300-block 84th Ave.: Complainant reported he had received a call from someone pretending to be from the Canada Revenue Agency, stating he was going to jail for an outstanding warrant due to monies owed. Complainant transferred $5,610 via a Bitcoin ATM located at a business in New Westminster. The manager of the business advised there have been numerous similar incidents. Information was passed to the New Westminster Police Department.

• March 21, 5:50 p.m., 11100-block 86th Ave.: Complainant reported the theft of a catalytic converter from his vehicle parked outside his residence. Complainant was provided a file number for insurance purposes.

• March 22, 7:22 a.m., 10100-block River Rd.: Complainant reported that unknown person(s) had pried open the driver side door of their vehicle and stolen a jacket containing $450 cash.

• March 22, 11:07 a.m., 11100-block 84th Ave.: Complainant reported the theft of seven lottery tickets from the front display of a local business while the attendant was mopping the floors. Surveillance video was unable to provide suspect identification. Approximate value of the tickets was $30.

• March 23, 11:26 p.m.: Complainant reported the break-in and attempted theft of her vehicle. The vehicle sustained approximately $500 in damage after the steering column was ripped apart, and approximately $10 in change was stolen.

