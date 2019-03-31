North Delta crime beat, week of March 18

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• March 18, 9:39 a.m., 7000-block Highway 17: Police conducting laser speed enforcement on the South Fraser Perimeter Road observed a vehicle driving 132 km/hr in a posted 80km/hr zone. The driver was served a violation ticket for excessive speed and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. The driver was safely transported from the scene by a tow truck.

• March 18, 8:25 p.m., 11900-block 80th Ave.: A bank employee informed police that an elderly client was being scammed. The client, who attends the bank regularly, shared that unknown people were calling and requesting money to be sent to them. The scammers were requesting large sums of money in exchange for a prize. No money was sent.

• March 20, 10:42 a.m., 84th Avenue and Nordel Way: Police conducting laser speed enforcement observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The laser confirmed the driver was driving 100 km/hr in a marked 60 km/hr zone. The driver produced a foreign driver’s licence and a student card. The driver was charged with excessive speeding and issued a violation ticket. The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

• March 21, 12:08 p.m., 11100-block Beverly Dr.: Complainant reported that she had received multiple e-transfers to her bank account. The scammers had sent instructions from the United Kingdom to withdraw the money and deposit the money into a Bitcoin machine. Some requested transactions were completed.

• March 22, 3:30 p.m., 11000-block 80th Ave.: Complainant reported screaming coming from a nearby residence. Police responded. The residents confirmed that they had been celebrating Holi and were having a water balloon fight on their patio. Both persons were drench in water and bits of water balloons were observed on the patio. No injuries and no criminal offence. Confirmed that they were just having fun.

• March 23, 1:32 p.m., 7600-block Carnaby Pl.: Complainant advised police that the non-profit that she volunteers for had been scammed. The complainant informed police that she had received an email from another member of the non-profit advising her to e-transfer $5,670 to an unknown email address. After sending the money, it was confirmed that the email of her co-worker had been hacked. Complainants were advised to check with their email providers for more security.

• March 24, 9:14 a.m., 7200-block Highway 17: Police conducting on-foot laser enforcement observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed, 143 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone. Driver was charged with excessive speed, served a violation ticket, and had their vehicle impounded.

