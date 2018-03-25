North Delta crime beat: week of March 13

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls Delta Police responded to in the previous week:

• March 13, 12:38 a.m., 7300-block 120th St.: A report was received of the theft of $50 cash and two debit cards from inside a locked locker at local business. Police confirmed there was no property damage to the locker that had been broken into and that possibly the lock used was easily broken.

• March 13, 3:49 p.m., 11900-block 88th Ave.: A report was received of a smashed passenger side window of a vehicle parked on the street. The owner was contacted by police and confirmed a laptop and carrying case had been stolen from the vehicle. The stolen items were valued at approximately $600.

• March 14, 9:55 a.m., 1500-block Derwent Way: Police responded to a report of a theft of vehicle that occurred sometime overnight. Unknown suspect(s) had cut the fence and driven the vehicle through the locked gate, leaving its front plate wedged in the gate.

• March 14, 11:36 a.m., 11900-block 94th Ave.: Complainant reported the theft of catalytic converters, cut from four uninsured vehicles at a local business.

• March 15, 10:16 a.m., 11500-block 88th Ave.: A report was received that unknown person(s) had posted a fake ad online for the complainants’ rental home. Prospective renters said they had seen the residence posted online for $900 per month. Complainant had recently posted ads online for the rental property but had since removed them as the property had been rented.

• March 15, 1:34 p.m., 11800-block 88A Ave.: Complainant reported that two 6-volt Northern Electric batteries had been stolen from a trailer parked on their property. Approximate value of batteries is $400.

• March 15, 6:00 p.m., 9400-block 114th St.: Complainant reported transferring $5,000 from their bank account after being contacted by someone posing as a CRA agent. The complainant’s financial institution is investigating.

• March 16, 4:44 a.m., 11900 80th Ave.: Complainant reported that unknown person(s) had broken into their vehicle while parked in underground parking lot at their residence. The passenger side front window was smashed, causing approximately $250 in damage. The vehicle was rummaged through and phone charging cords worth $50 were stolen.

• March 17, 7:24 p.m., 700-block Belgrave Way: Complainant reported their vehicle had been broken into while parked for 10 minutes in front of a local business. The rear passenger side window was smashed, and house/work keys and insurance papers were stolen.

