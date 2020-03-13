North Delta crime beat, week of March 1

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• March 1, 5:31 p.m., 11500-block 75A Ave.: Police were contacted with a report that two full jerry cans of gas had been stolen from the open carport. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime overnight. Neighbourhood canvassing was conducted and met with negative results. Crime prevention principles were discussed with home owner.

• March 2, 9:36 p.m., 90th Avenue and 120th Street: Police observed a vehicle being driven at a high rate of speed and running a red light. A traffic stop was conducted and police noticed a strong odour of liquor. The driver was served a three-day immediate roadside prohibition after blowing a “warn.”

• March 3, 10:55 a.m., 11100-block Lyon Rd.: Homeowners reported a catalytic converter was stolen from one of their vehicles while parked in the driveway. Police advised the owner to make a claim with ICBC.

• March 4, 8:13 p.m., 11800-block 88th Ave.: Police were called after reports were made about mail theft in the area. Unknown suspects gained access to a building’s mailboxes. The mailboxes appeared to have been accessed with an object.

• March 5, 5:48 p.m., Nicholson Road and 72nd Avenue: Police were called after a motor vehicle accident had occurred. During the exchange of information, one of the drivers came to believe that the other driver involved was impaired. Minor signs of impairment were detected by police and a breath sample was taken. The driver was served a 90-day driving prohibition and a mandatory 30-day vehicle impoundment.

• March 6, 7:31 a.m., 8500-block Brooke Rd.: Police were contacted after a resident’s vehicle was stolen from the laneway near his residence. The owner had both sets of keys and had not allowed anyone to use his vehicle. No witnesses or suspects at this time.

• March 7, 9:18 a.m., 11800-block 88th Ave.: Mailboxes were broken into. It is unknown how access was gained to the lobby as no damage to the front door was noted. Also, it is unknown if any mail was stolen from inside the mailboxes. Crime prevention principals were discussed.

• March 7, 2:01 p.m., Skagit Dr.: Complainant contacted police to report a tenant was three days late on paying the rent, and that she wished police to remove him. Complainant was advised to speak to the Residential Tenancy Branch regarding non-payment of rent. No criminal offence — civil issue for the Tenancy Branch.

• March 7, 11:17 p.m., 120th Street and Nordel Way: Police observed a vehicle which merged into another lane without signalling. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was identified to be someone prohibited from driving under the Motor Vehicle Act. The driver was arrested for driving while prohibited, and will appear in court at a later date to answer this charge.

