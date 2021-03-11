North Delta crime beat, week of March 1

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• March 1, 2:07 p.m., 1200-block 64A Ave: Complainant contacted police regarding a driving complaint. The complainant advised that the driver of the vehicle was cutting in and out of traffic at very high rates of speed, almost rear-ending vehicles and cutting off other vehicles as he changed lanes. Police attended the registered owner’s address and spoke with the male, who admitted he was the driver and advised that he was in a hurry to get home as he “needed to pee.” The driver was served a written warning violation ticket for driving without due care and attention.

• March 2, 10:45 a.m., 10800-block River Rd.: Police were conducting radar speed enforcement when a vehicle was found travelling 137 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. The driver was issued an excessive speeding ticket and had their vehicle impounded.

• March 2, 12:24 p.m., 10900-block McAdam Rd.: Complainant called police advising of a male camping in a nearby park. Police attended and spoke with the male, who stated that he was not camping but exercising. Police noted the multiple umbrellas and four bags, which made it seem like he was camping. The male offered to move along and no further issues were had.

• March 2, 2:20 p.m., 11700-block 79A Ave.: Police conducted a roadside inspection of a van that had several defects, including but not limited to: no brake lights, several other lights not working, and the e-brake not holding. The driver was issued a notice and order to have their vehicle inspected by a mechanic, and had the vehicle towed to a location of the drivers choosing. The licence plates were seized by police and returned to ICBC.

• March 3, 8:33 a.m., 11800-block Baker Pl.: Complainant reported a vehicle parked on the street with vomit outside of the driver’s side door with a single occupant inside. Police attended and spoke with the occupant of the vehicle, who reported that he had his last drink at 1 a.m. and stayed the night at his friend’s house so he would not drink and drive. Police formed suspicion that the male still had alcohol in his system because of the vomit outside of the vehicle and him admitting to having an alcoholic beverage late the evening prior. Police read an approved screen device demand and administered the test, to which the male blew a “zero.” Police informed the male that they were glad to see that he had waited to drive until he was sober.

• March 4, 11:38 a.m., location withheld: Complainant called police to advise that an unknown person was going around and putting extra garbage bags out next to their garbage cans on garbage pickup days. It has been happening to several neighbours over the past two weeks. Police contacted the male who took responsibility for his actions and stated he had extra garbage from cleaning up his garage. The male stated that he would not do it again.

• March 5, 12:24 a.m., 9300-block 120th St.: Police were conducting proactive patrols when they witnessed a vehicle failing to stay in the lanes, as well as riding the center line and swerving. Police conducted a traffic stop where they found the driver had glossy, red and droopy glazed-over eyes. Police asked when he last consumed alcohol or drugs, to which he responded he had “smoked weed half an hour ago.” A standardized field sobriety test demand was read and the driver performed poorly. The driver was issued a violation ticket and had their vehicle towed.

• March 6, 8:42 p.m., 800-block 112th St.: An employee from a nearby store reported that two teens had just stolen chips and a bouquet of flowers. Police attended and were advised by the employee that the teens were still nearby. Police observed two individuals consistent with the provided descriptions and one was holding a large bouquet of flowers. Both teens appeared to be heavily intoxicated, and attempted to walk away from police. The teens were arrested for theft and released to their parents. The store was not interested in charges and the guardians paid for the stolen merchandise.

• March 7, 2:43 a.m., 7300-block 120th St.: Police were conducting traffic enforcement patrols in the area when they observed a vehicle driving 45 km/h in a 60 km/h zone and unable to stay in the lanes. Police conducted a traffic stop to check for sobriety. The driver admitted to having alcohol in the past six hours. Suspicion was formed and an approved screening device demand was read. After multiple attempts and significant coaching, the driver failed to provide a suitable sample. The driver was given a 30-day initial roadside prohibition as well as a 30-day vehicle impoundment.

RELATED: South Delta crime beat, week of March 1

SEE ALSO: North Delta crime beat, week of Feb. 21

SEE ALSO: South Delta crime beat, week of Feb. 21

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Delta Reporter