North Delta crime beat, week of June 9

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• June 9, 11:02 a.m., 11100-block Beverly Dr.: Complainant and his mother attended the Public Safety Building to inquire about a possible fraudulent letter that his mother received. The letter stated she was the only surviving recipient of an estate in the United Kingdom. Police viewed the letter and confirmed it was suspicious in nature and contained many flaws. Police educated complainants on current scams and to be very vigilant with letters received from unknown sources.

• June 10, 9:23 a.m., 8800-block Brooke Rd.: Complainant reported that sometime overnight her vehicle had been broken into. The exterior driver side handle had been damaged and was the point of entry. Nothing was taken from the vehicle but because complainant had gone through the vehicle, DPD’s forensic section was not requested. Damage to vehicle was approximately $200 to $500.

• June 10, 10:29 a.m., 7300-block 120th St.: A loss prevention officer called Delta police to report a male was inside the establishment with a knife in hand attempting to steal from a locked cabinet. The man was spooked by staff and accidentally cut his own finger. He left without stealing anything and area patrols were negative.

• June 10, 5:50 p.m., 8100-block 120th St.: Police received a report of two women in custody at a store for theft. They had tried to leave with $377 worth of concealed products. One subject of the complaint had two recent incidents of theft in Surrey. The loss prevention officer requested police pursue charges on the store’s behalf.

• June 11, 12:20 p.m., 7700-block 115th St.: Delta police received a report of an unknown suspect who stole a wallet and laptop from complainant’s insecure Honda Civic while it was parked overnight in her driveway. All stolen cards reported and cancelled.

• June 12, 3:54 p.m., 11700-block 64B Ave.: Police received a late report of a theft-from-auto. Complainant advised she left her vehicle in front of her residence unlocked. Prescription sunglasses and a cell phone were missing with an approximate value of $1,000. She was advised to remove valuables and to keep vehicle doors locked at night.

• June 12, 4:15 p.m., 11300-block 84th Ave.: A Delta firefighter reported an attempted phone scam using Delta Fire as a fake charity. An unidentified elderly woman called the Delta Fire Department to report a strange phone call asking for financial charity contributions to the Delta Fire Curling Fund. The woman realized it was a scam and did not provide any information. The number was not in service when called back. It is believed a number altering app is being used to hide the true identity of the caller.

• June 12, 11:48 p.m., 9000-block 112th St.: Police stopped a vehicle for making a right turn from a straight through lane. The officer smelled a distinct odour emanating from the vehicle. Driver stated his last drink was 15 minutes ago at the Tidewater Pub. Reasonable grounds were formed and an approved screening device demand was read and administered. First and second test were both “fail.” Vehicle was impounded and the driver and four passengers left on their own.

• June 13, 6:19 p.m., 11300-block 86th Ave.: Complainant reported the theft of her son’s blue metallic BMX-style bicycle sometime between June 6 and 13.

• June 13, 11800-block Baker Pl.: Police received three separate reports of mischief and theft from auto, all occurring overnight in the same hundred block with two of the vehicles likely left insecure. Sunglasses were broken, insurance papers were removed, a box of cigarettes was taken, the rear passenger tire had two large slashes and, in two of vehicles, a large cut was made into the front passenger seat.

• June 14, 7:27 a.m., 1500-block Derwent Way: Business manager called to report theft of three catalytic converters that occurred overnight at their parking lot.

• June 14, 8:40 a.m., 12000-block Wade Rd.: Complainant reported a theft from his commercial vehicle that occurred overnight. The latches to the rear cab had been cut and multiple landscaping tools and accessories were stolen with a value of $5,500.

• June 15, 10:35 a.m., 8700-block River Rd.: Police received a report of a stolen boat. Complainant left his 21-foot Maxum speedboat at the dock without keys on June 14 and it was taken sometime overnight. Approximate value is $10,000.

• June 15, 10:35 a.m., 7100-block 120th St.: While conducting patrols, a Delta officer activated her emergency equipment and attempted to pull over a vehicle. The vehicle did not come to an immediate stop. It continued across the intersection and continued driving slowly northbound until finally pulling over. A distinct odour of liquor was noticed and an approved screening device demand was read. Driver provided two samples which resulted in a “warn” for both. A three-day immediate roadside prohibition was served and explained. Driver contacted a friend who was able to drive the vehicle to his residence.

