North Delta crime beat, week of June 21

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• June 21, 11:47 a.m., 9000-block 120th St.: Police conducted a traffic stop and a roadside inspection, where several defects were observed, including but not limited to: an inoperable parking brake, no front turn signals, left side steering tire at/beyond the wear bars, and the “check engine light” was on. The driver was issued a violation ticket due to the listed defects. The licence plates were seized and the vehicle was removed from the public roadway to a location of the drivers’ choosing.

• June 21, 4:37 p.m., 6000-block 120th St.: Pedestrians flagged police down and reported a senior had fallen in the parking lot of a nearby store. Police attended the front of the store and observed a senior male holding on to his knee. The male stated that he was returning to his vehicle and felt his hip giving out. The male tried to hold onto the car, however, it did not help and he fell to the ground. The male stated that he has had several knee and hip surgeries, therefore, has issues walking. The male was assessed and he insisted that he was alright and would follow up with his family doctor.

• June 21, 8:45 p.m., 11000-block Kendale Way: Complainant reported that loud music was coming from her neighbour’s residence for the past four hours. Numerous bylaw complaints have been made on this residence as well as a bylaw offence had been issued for noise. Police attended and there were no signs of a party, however, music was heard from the backyard but it was not unreasonable. Police spoke to the resident and warned her about the noise and if it continues more bylaw violation tickets will be issued.

• June 21, 11:14 p.m., 8500-block Highway 17: Complainant reported a deer on the highway had been struck by a vehicle. Police attended and observed the deceased deer. Police removed the animal off the road so that it was no longer a hazard then advised city maintenance for pickup.

• June 22, 10:25 a.m., 7700-block Highway 17: Complainant reported that the truck ahead of him had a piece of sheet metal fly out of the bed of the truck. The complainant ended up driving over it, as he could not avoid it, which caused it to puncture the gas tank of his vehicle. The damaged vehicle was towed and the driver of the commercial truck was issued a violation ticket for having an insecure load.

• June 23, 6:47 a.m., 5400-block 104th St.: Police were conducting proactive patrols when they observed a vehicle approaching with an increasing speed of 112 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. A traffic stop was conducted where the driver was issued an excessive speeding ticket as well as had their vehicle towed.

• June 26, 5:42 p.m., location withheld: Complainant reported a verbal altercation with their neighbour due to his neighbour using a slingshot to fire rocks at his fence near a pair of raccoons in his yard to scare them away. This resulted in the complainant getting upset due to the loud noises, and claiming a rock nearly hit him in the back yard. Police spoke with both males and advised them to keep their distance from each other and for the neighbour to find a better solution to handle the raccoons.

• June 27, 12:39 a.m., 11000-block Lyon Rd.: Complainant reported a group of approximately 12 unknown youths in her pool. The complainant reported that she believed that the same group had been in her pool about an hour prior as well, and both times her husband had yelled at them to leave. The complainant did not wish to have police follow up, but was concerned that they were roaming the neighbourhood. Police advised the female to call back if they returned. Police patrolled the area, but could not find any youths.

