North Delta crime beat: week of June 21

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls Delta Police responded to in the previous week:

• June 21, 9:35 a.m., 800-block Belgrave Way: The owner of a business reported the theft of the decal attached to the front plate of one of the company-owned commercial vehicles. The decal was found intact during a pre-trip inspection and was found missing when the truck returned in the evening.

• June 21, 3:33 p.m., 10800-block 80th Ave.: The school reported the theft of a bicycle left outside during the day. The chain securing the bicycle to a bike rack had been cut. The bicycle is described as a black/blue Giant Northrock valued at approximately $200.

• June 22, 3:16 p.m., 8900-block River Rd.: A business reported a fraudulent incident where they had written a letter of employment for a contractor to assist them in acquiring a mortgage. When the business was contacted by the bank it was found the letter had been altered significantly, overstating the earnings of the contractor. Police to continue investigation with the bank’s fraud division.

• June 22, 3:26 p.m., 1300-block Derwent Way: Complainant reported the theft of the rear plate with decal from their trailer. Information regarding the licence plate was added to the police computer database.

• June 24, 12:05 p.m., 11700-block 73rd Ave.: Complainant reported that sometime overnight the passenger window of their vehicle was smashed and their black leather wallet was stolen from the vehicle. Investigation by police found a neighbour who heard a loud noise at midnight but did not see anyone. Information regarding the complainant’s driver’s licence, personal and bank cards was added to the police computer database.

• June 25, 10:15 a.m., Derwent Way and Annacis Parkway: A business reported the theft of approximately 30 feet of copper wire from a swing bridge sometime over the weekend. Estimated valued of theft and labour for repair is $2,000.

• June 25, 2:26 p.m., 8000-block 120th St.: Complainant reported they lost their wallet in the parking lot. The wallet contained their driver’s licence and several bank and credit cards. The credit cards had been immediately used at two businesses to make fraudulent transactions. The incident is still under investigation.

• June 25, 4:28 p.m., 7900-block 119th St.: Complainant reported that their house, which is under construction, has been broken into over several nights and copper wire has been stolen. Police attended and found the front door hinges had been damaged but no other visible damage. Police spoke with neighbours but no witnesses were located.

