North Delta crime beat, week of June 2

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• June 2, 12:00 a.m., 11800-block 88th Ave.: An owner of a vehicle reported to police that she accidentally left her vehicle unlocked and it was rummaged through. The suspect had stolen a baseball bag with a helmet, two baseball gloves and medals. A folding wagon, bag of cans and a bicycle were stolen from outside the vehicle as well. Total estimated value of stolen goods is $700.

• June 2, 8:24 a.m., 11900-block 89A Ave.: A resident of an apartment building reported to police that approximately 15 pairs of shoes belonging to her family were stolen from the bin outside the front door of their ground level apartment. Also stolen was their stroller, totaling $1,000 in stolen goods.

• June 3, 7:19 a.m., 600-block of Chester Rd.: A report of a catalytic converter being stolen from a commercial truck was made to police. The damage is valued at $5,000.

• June 4, 2:00 a.m., 11700-block 85B Ave.: Police were called to a home where the home owner’s Jeep was broken into. Loose change and a laptop were stolen along with the keys to the vehicle and the garage door opener. The suspect then entered the garage and stole a bicycle, welder on a cart, welding gear, a drill and charger, and a light bar. The total value of stolen goods is $1,600.

• June 3, 12:39 a.m., 11700-block 73A Ave.: Police attended a motor vehicle incident where two vehicles had ended up on the lawn of a house. It was later discovered that one of the vehicles had been stolen and crashed into the other vehicle which was parked on the street side. Both vehicles received substantial damage. The driver of the stolen vehicle fled on foot. There was a delay in calling police and a subsequent police dog search was negative.

• June 4, 1:44 a.m., 12000-block Nordel Way: Police observed a vehicle overtaking numerous other vehicles and driving in a dangerous manner. Once police conducted a traffic stop, the driver was observed to be showing signs of impairment with dilated pupils, profuse sweating, fixed attention, rapid speech and eyelid tremors. The driver complied with a standard field sobriety test demand and performed poorly. The driver was arrested for impaired operation by drug.

• June 3, 12:34 p.m., 5600-block Clark Dr.: Police attended a house fire along with the Delta Fire Department. The fire started on the upper balcony deck resulting in moderate fire damage to the balcony and exterior, along with some fire and smoke damage to the interior. Victim services were noticed.

• June 4, 2:53 p.m., 7900-block 112th St.: Police received a report of a single vehicle motor vehicle incident where the vehicle drove into a lamp standard. Upon police arrival, it was discovered that the driver had fallen asleep behind the wheel after feeling tired from playing golf in the hot weather. There were no signs of impairment from the driver or in witness statements. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital to seek further medical aid.

• June 6, 10:11 a.m., 7800-block 118th St.: Police were called to a report that an individual was stealing drain hole covers from a construction site. Police later identified a suspect, who admitted to stealing and selling the metal covers.

