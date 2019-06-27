North Delta crime beat, week of June 17

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

June 16, 12:17 p.m., 6700-block 120th St.: A Delta police officer, while conducting patrols, noticed a driver return to his vehicle from a liquor store with a small brown bag and appeared to be drinking while remaining in the driver’s seat. There was reasonable suspicion that the driver had consumed alcohol and a traffic stop was conducted. The driver admitted to having a glass of wine at lunch and the officer could smell a distinct odour of liquor on the driver’s breath. An approved screening device demand was made and administered. Two suitable samples resulted in “warn.” A three-day immediate roadside prohibition was served and explained. The vehicle was towed and the driver left in a taxi.

June 16, 4:50 p.m., 5900-block Briarwood Cres.: A home owner reported an unknown suspect had entered her residence, and rummaged through her master bedroom and den. The owner was not sure what property may have been touched and was asked to provide a list of items stolen as it appeared only loose change was taken.

June 17, 8:02 a.m., 11400-block 87th Ave.: A complainant called and reported his mother’s vehicle had been rummaged through overnight. The vehicle had been left unlocked and a set of headphones was stolen, worth about $100.

June 17, 10:12 a.m., 1400-block Derwent Way: A business manager reported fuel stolen from their truck. The vehicle had been parked at the rear of the building, and the unknown suspect had pried off the fuel cap and siphoned approximately $160 worth of fuel.

June 17, 11:06 a.m., 11200-block 86th Ave.: A report of theft from an automobile was received by Delta police. The vehicle was left unlocked while parked outside the residence. An empty sunglasses case, air freshener and about $30 was taken.

June 17, 1:13 p.m., 600-block Ridley Pl: A complainant called to report the theft of a catalytic converter from a 1-tonne truck parked in the warehouse parking lot.

June 17, 8 p.m., 7000-block Papuc Pl.: A complainant reported his custom-made bicycle was stolen from his residence. The owner described his bike as having a bamboo frame, leather seat, hybrid tires and a logo on the frame with “Calfee Designs.” The bike is estimated to be worth $8,000.

June 18, 9:08 a.m., 7600-block 115th St.: A complainant called to report that his vehicle was broken into while it was parked in his driveway. The vehicle was left unlocked and various items were stolen. The owner’s son’s Dell laptop, Bose headphones, Jabra headphones, various clothing items, and a wallet containing credit cards and cash were taken. The total value of the items was approximately $3,500.

June 19, 3:50 a.m., 7500-block 117th St.: Delta police received a report of theft from an automobile while it was parked overnight and may have been left unlocked. Stolen items were nail polish, 10 mics, three chargers, five two-way radios and a credit card, which has since been cancelled. The total value of the items was estimated at $5,500.

June 20, 11:31 a.m., 11100-block River Rd.: A complainant reported receiving calls from an unknown male claiming to be from TD Visa. The caller claimed that someone was using his Visa in the USA. At the caller’s request, he purchased $1,500 in Google gift cards and was told it was for tracking down the suspect. The complainant has since notified TD Visa of the fraud.

June 21, 7:20 a.m., 11200-block 81A Ave.: A complainant reported his vehicle was intentionally damaged while parked overnight. Police attended and observed that the front windshield, driver side window and rear windshield had been smashed in with a blunt object. The vehicle had sustained approximately $1,000 in damage.

June 22, 2:24 a.m. to 3:12 a.m., 10500-block Nordel Way: While conducting a roadblock, two vehicles were stopped and police detected an odour of liquor. Approved screening device demands read and resulted in two “fail” readings. Both drivers were served immediate roadside prohibitions and their vehicles were towed.

June 22, 11:04 a.m., 8300-block 110th St.: Delta police received several reports of a deer walking through yards. Police spoke with conservation authorities, who advised they would not be attending because human interaction usually makes the deer frantic and causes more of an issue. Upon police attendance, the deer was found uninjured and calmly strolling through front yards, resting here and there, and then continued on its way without incident.

