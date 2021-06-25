North Delta crime beat, week of June 14

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• June 14, 1:27 p.m., 100-block 88th Ave.: Complainant reported a group of people drinking on the planters at the corner of the street. Police attended and located five people. All parties agreed to leave the area and return to residences nearby.

• June 14, 4:04 p.m., 7200-block 120th St.: A loss prevention officer at a nearby store reported that there were youth in the store waving toy guns. The loss prevention officer kept eyes on them as they crossed the street, continuing to wave the guns. Police attended and located the youth and immediately ordered them to drop the guns (they had removed the orange tips). The males complied and their parents were called. Police explained the danger of waving an imitation firearm, regardless of if it is was an imitation.

• June 15, 6:48 p.m., 7900-block 118A St.: Complainant reported receiving a phone call from an unknown male, believed to be an internet provider representative, who advised the complainant that he had an outstanding amount on his account. The complainant became concerned as he had no account with the provider and that his personal information was used to open an account. The caller refused to provide the complainant with his account statement or give any further details. The caller demanded that the complainant pay the amount in full over the phone, to which the complainant refused and disconnected the call. Police searched the number, which revealed it to be associated to cell phone scams. Police discussed personal information handling with the complainant.

• June 18, 8:46 p.m., 1600-block 90th Ave.: Complainant reported that a vehicle was parked on a crosswalk. Police attended and observed the vehicle illegally parked. Within minutes of police arrival, a man, his wife and young child returned to their vehicle. The man advised that he was just picking up his wife and child from the park. Police educated the man after he claimed that he was not aware that you could not park on the painted lines of a crosswalk.

• June 19, 1:39 a.m., Larson Road and 112th Street: Police initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle driving with no lights on. The driver admitted to consuming “one beer” at “12 o’clock.” Reasonable suspicion of impairment was formed and an approved screening device demand was read. The driver providing two breath samples, both resulting in a “fail.” The driver was issued an immediate roadside prohibition and the vehicle was impounded. An inventory search of vehicle revealed an open 1.14-litre bottle of whisky in the trunk.

• June 20, 12:10 p.m., 7100-block 120th St.: Police conducted a licence plate check of a vehicle and noted that the driver’s licence had expired on Nov. 3, 2020. The driver advised that he had forgotten to change the address for his driver’s licence when he changed the address on his licence plate. The driver was served a written warning for not having a driver’s licence and for failing to change his address.

RELATED: South Delta crime beat, week of June 14

SEE ALSO: North Delta crime beat, week of June 7

SEE ALSO: South Delta crime beat, week of June 7

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Delta Reporter