North Delta crime beat: week of June 12

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls Delta Police responded to in the previous week:

• June 12, 5:23 a.m., 11600-block 92nd Ave.: Complainant left his locked vehicle in his driveway, and when he returned in the morning the vehicle was gone. The vehicle is described as a 2006 Honda Civic with peel damage to the roof and trunk. The vehicle contained several items including keys to the vehicle and another vehicle at the residence. Information regarding the vehicle was added to the police computer database and the complainant was advised to re-key the second vehicle.

• June 13, 7:43 p.m, 11300-block 87A Ave.: Complainant reported that someone had opened several credit/debit cards in his name over the past couple of months. All cards and accounts have been cancelled. Complainant was advised to contact all banking institutes and have his information flagged.

• June 13, 3:06 p.m., 400-block Audley Blvd.: Report was received from complainant that the front licence plate was stolen from their vehicle. Information regarding the licence plate was added to the police computer database.

• June 16, 11:26 a.m., 11000-block 84B Ave.: Report was received from complainant that they had had their wallet stolen from their vehicle sometime overnight. Investigation by police found the vehicle had been left unlocked and that the complainant had left their backpack in the vehicle in plain view. The wallet contained a debit card and $35 in cash. The bank was contacted and the debit card was cancelled. Information regarding the card was added to the police computer database.

• June 16, 12:25 p.m., 11000 Brandy Pl.: Complainant reported that sometime overnight their unlocked truck was entered and rummaged through. Items stolen include an iPhone charger and small change. No witnesses or suspects.

• June 16, 2:52 p.m., 11100-block 84th Ave.: A business contacted police advising that a person selected $150 worth of merchandise and left the store without paying. The complainant attempted to follow the suspect but lost sight of them. Police attended the area and conducted a patrol, with negative results.

• June 16, 7:49 p.m., 8900-block 120th St.: Police stopped a vehicle travelling through a business’s parking lot after a computer query indicated the owner had an invalid driver’s licence. On questioning the driver, a strong odour of liquor was emanating from the vehicle. The driver provided two breath samples, both of which read “Fail.” As a result the driver was given a ticket and their vehicle was impounded. The suspect was picked up from the scene by a friend. Documents were forwarded to the Motor Vehicle Branch.

• June 17, 8:30 a.m., 11800-block 88th Ave.: Complainant reported their cell phone and credit card had been stolen the previous day while they were at a service station. Before the complainant could cancel that credit card it had been used fraudulently to make $140 in purchases. The cell phone is described as a black 32G Samsung Galaxy S6. Police are investigating the theft.

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter