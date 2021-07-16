North Delta crime beat, week of July 5

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• July 6, 12:35 a.m., 11600-block Kittson Pkwy.: Complainant reported hearing a buzzing sound consistent with grinding of metal in the area. Police attended and confirmed that the entrance to Watershed Park was secure. Police conducted patrols in the area and confirmed that the sound the complainant was hearing was the sprinklers at the nearby park hitting the metal soccer posts that sounded like the grinding of metal. Police later updated the complainant.

• July 7, 10:42 p.m., 11300-block 78th Ave.: Complainant reported ongoing music coming from a nearby backyard. The complainant advised that there were approximately 25 people gathered under tents for a wedding. Due to priority calls police were unable to attend until later in the evening, at which time the noise had subsided. Police did however spoke with the groom, who was apologetic and stated that he attempted to invite all his neighbours to avoid noise complaints. The groom was receptive to conversations with the police pertaining to disturbing his neighbours and a verbal warning was provided.

• July 8, 12:17 p.m., location withheld: Complainant called police as he was having difficulty dealing with an angry customer at his store. Police attended and spoke with the complainant, who advised that customer was upset due to some damage that was caused to his vehicle while getting his tires installed. The damage was minor and it was worked out between both parties in a calm and collective manner with no further issues.

• July 8, 3:43 p.m., 11900-block 80th Ave.: The complainant, the owner of a nearby convenience store, reported that an elderly couple was in his store wanting to send bitcoin to an unknown person in the Dominican Republic. Police attended and met with the couple, who advised that they had received a call from a lawyer who stated that their grandson was in jail and needed bail money in the form of bitcoin sent to the Dominican Republic. Police called the so-called lawyer, who hung up quite quickly and then blocked the phone number. Police commended the store for calling police to come and educate the couple about scams targeting the elderly and vulnerable people. The officer provided his card to the couple and told them they could call him anytime they had any concerns or questions. The couple’s daughter called police to advise them that they appreciated the assistance provided.

• July 8, 6:21 p.m., 7300-block 120th St.: Police were dealing with an unrelated matter in the areas and observed a male with an open can of beer. Police identified the male, who was 17 years old and admitted to lingering in the area for someone to buy him liquor. The boy was in possession of a six-pack of beer and a bottle of rum. Police seized the liquor from the boy for destruction, but did not issue any violation tickets.

• July 9, 10:57 p.m., 11800-block 88th Ave.: Complainant reported that there was a group of men across from his building possibly drinking and smoking. The complainant stated that the males were asked to leave, but became verbally aggressive. Police attended the location and located two males sitting on the steps outside of the commercial property. Both males were unco-operative with police initially, not wanting to provide their identification, but after providing their ID they agreed to leave the area and not return for the night. The complainant was updated on the situation and advised to call police if the males returned at any point throughout the night.

• July 10, 4:43 a.m., 119A Street: Complainant reported loud music coming from an unknown neighbour’s house near her residence. Police attended and heard the music coming from an unoccupied vehicle parked in the driveway of a nearby residence. Police made contact with owner of the residence, who advised that the stereo in the vehicle is broken and occasionally will spontaneously turn itself on. The owner turned off the stereo and advised he would keep an eye on it. Police deemed there was nothing suspicious.

• July 10, 10:45 p.m., 8900-block 120th St.: Complainant reported a male who was intoxicated and banging on the window of a nearby gas station. Police located the male, who was intoxicated and unsteady on his feet. The male was subsequently transported to cells to be held until sober.

• July 11, 9:32 p.m., 11400-block 84th Ave.: While conducting proactive patrols in the area, police attention was drawn to a vehicle swerving in the eastbound lane. Police activated their emergency equipment, however the vehicle was slow to stop, eventually coming to a halt at a red light. Police noted a distinct odour of liquor emanating from the drivers breath and suspicion of intoxication was formed. An approved screening device demand was read, with the driver providing two breath samples, both resulting in a “fail.” The driver was given a 90-day driving prohibition and the vehicle was towed.

