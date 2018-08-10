North Delta crime beat: Week of July 30

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls Delta Police responded to in the previous week:

• July 30 – Aug. 5, Various locations: Multiple noise complaints due to loud music and parties. Police attended as required.

• July 30, 9:26 a.m., 8300-block Cliveden Ave.: Complainant reported a theft of three batteries from a tractor trailer. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime in the prior days while parked in the area.

• July 31, 7:04 p.m., 10400-block Delsom Cres.: Police attended a residence following a report of a break-and-enter that occurred sometime overnight. The resident had left his garage open the night before and discovered that his bike had been stolen. The bike was valued at $2,500.

• Aug. 1, 6:24 a.m., 10100-block Nordel Crt.: Complainant reported her and her co-worker’s purses being stolen from the staff lunch room at work, subsequently followed by fraudulent transactions on her credit cards and the theft of her vehicle from the parking lot, as the key to her vehicle was in her purse.

• Aug. 1, 7:13 a.m., 800-block Cliveden Pl.: A business reported a theft of batteries from multiple trucks. Stolen were 12 batteries valued at approximately $1,800. Police attended and advised the business of preventative measures to be considered. Police presence in the area was also increased.

• Aug 1, 7:53 a.m., 10300-block Johnson Wynd: Two reports of theft-from-autos which occurred overnight at their residences. Complaints advised that their vehicles were left unlocked. A prescription, identification, watch and sunglasses were stolen out of vehicle one. An iPhone was stolen out of vehicle two, estimated value of $500.

• Aug. 1, 1:54 p.m., Cliveden Ave.: Complainant reported that a company gas card was lost or stolen but used multiple times, totalling $8,300 in charges. Complainant was unable to provide information about when or where the card was lost or stolen.

• Aug. 1, 4:25 p.m., 8200-block Delsom Cres.: Complainant reported a theft from his unlocked vehicle parked at his residence. The area search of the neighbourhood came out negative. Complainant was advised to report any suspicious activity, to lock his vehicle doors and to not keep anything in view inside the vehicle.

• Aug 1, 4:28 p.m., 7300-block 120th St.: Report of a shoplifter stealing $280 worth of merchandise. Recovered stolen items included a hair straightener, razors, sunglasses and makeup.

• Aug. 1st, 4:40 p.m., 11200-block Kendale View: It was reported that an unknown male had attempted to cut the catalytic converter from the complainant’s vehicle while it was parked in his driveway. The complainant advised that the attempt was unsuccessful but the front driver side tire was punctured. Police advised complainant to call ICBC and install cameras. Police also advised that a visible presence will be put in the area to deter future visits from potential property offenders.

• Aug. 2, 12:09 p.m.: Complainant reported that she had tried creating an account with Credit Karma and learned that there had already been an account registered in her name. Upon contacting Credit Karma the victim learned that her account was associated with an email not belonging to her, and subsequently called the suspected fraudulent account. Police advised the victim to contact CRA and Equifax to advise them of the situation.

• Aug. 2, 7:01 p.m., 10500-block Delsom Cres.: A report was received of a theft from a vehicle while it was parked in their complex. Complainant advised that the theft occurred overnight and that vehicle was locked. Value of items stolen, which included a badminton racket, was $400.

• Aug. 2, 7:34 p.m., Derwent Way: A business reported a theft of batteries from multiple trucks. Stolen were 12 batteries from an insecure lot and there was no damage to vehicles. Batteries are valued at approximately $1,800. Possibly related to a theft of batteries from a business the day prior.

• Aug. 3, 6:37 p.m., 8100-block 120th St.: Report of a shoplifter stealing $50 worth of merchandise. Stolen items were headphones and speakers. Loss prevention officer advised that the shoplifter fled the store on a bicycle.

• Aug. 4, 11000-block Bond Blvd.: Complainant reported that an unknown person spray painted her vehicle while it was parked sometime overnight. Police attended and observed the front licence plate painted with red spray paint, and the rear plate painted with silver spray paint. There was residual spray paint on the rear bumper and trunk lid. Approximate damage of $400. A mailbox in the neighbourhood was pushed over sometime overnight, and a swastika was located nearby painted on the roadway.

• Aug. 5, 7400-block Barrymore Dr.: Complainant reported that she was out of town for a few weeks and that during that period someone had cut open the soft top roof of her vehicle while it was parked in the carport of her residence. Complainant advised that nothing was stolen from the vehicle but damage to the roof was approximately $3,000. Police spoke to complainant regarding adding lighting as a preventative measure.

• Aug. 5, 12:20 p.m., 7700-block 120th St.: Two reports of theft-from-autos which occurred overnight at their residences. Complaints advised that their vehicles were locked and secure. Stolen from vehicle one were a pair of sunglasses, an iPhone and loose change for a value estimated at $350. Vehicle two had a dash camera, GPS and two pairs of sunglasses stolen with an estimated value of $300.

• Aug. 5, 11700-block 89A Ave.: Report of a theft-from-auto that occurred in the past week while parked at the victim’s driveway. There was no damage to the vehicle as it was left unlocked. Items stolen were three pairs of sunglasses, two iPods, a GPS, a wallet and a makeup kit, for an estimated total value of $2,000.

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter