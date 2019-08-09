North Delta crime beat, week of July 29

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• July 29, 8:32 p.m., 120th Street/Wade Road: Police conducted a traffic stop to assess the sobriety of a driver. Obvious impairments were noted. Despite explanation by police of the requirement to provide a breath sample, the driver declined. Therefore, police issued the driver with a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

• July 30, 7:52 p.m., 11600-block 88th Ave.: A complainant reported to police that someone fraudulently created a bank account in his name. There were no financial losses, however his credit score was effected and the bank had advised him to report the fraudulent activity. The bank has taken over the investigation. Police advised him to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and Equifax.

• July 31, 10:30 p.m., 88A Avenue/117A Street: Police observed a vehicle speeding and conducted a traffic stop. The driver took a long time to pull over. Visible signs of impairment were noted. The driver was subsequently asked to perform a standard field sobriety test and performed poorly. He was then arrested for impaired driving, served a 24-hour driving prohibition and violation tickets for operating a vehicle with cannabis.

• Aug. 3, 9:28 p.m., 88th Avenue/116A Street: Police conducting proactive impaired driving patrols observed a vehicle exit a pub. A traffic stop was conducted to confirm the sobriety of the driver. The driver admitted to consuming liquor and blew a fail on the approved screening device. His vehicle was subsequently impounded for 30 days and he was prohibited from driving for 90 days. The driver and passenger departed the scene on foot.

• Aug. 4, 7:05 a.m., 9400-block 118th St.: A caller contacted police to report a vehicle was facing the wrong way on the side of the road. Police attended and spoke with the registered owner who advised he would move his vehicle immediately. The owner mentioned that he was unaware of the parking violation as he recently moved to Delta.

