North Delta crime beat, week of July 26

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• July 26, 4:21 p.m., 11800-block Nordel Way: Complainant reported observing a male stumble into his vehicle and swerve along the highway. A traffic stop was initiated where suspicion formed that the driver had been previously drinking. An approved screening device demand was read where the male failed to provide a proper breath sample multiple times. The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle was towed.

• July 26, 5:01 p.m., Pinewood Drive and Briarwood Crescent: Complainant reported that a driver was driving erratically by speeding and drifting in the area. Police contacted the registered owner by phone, who admitted to driving and apologized for his driving. Police warned the driver of the possibility of receiving violation tickets if police received any more driving complaints related to his driving.

• July 26, 8:16 p.m., 10000 Dunlop Rd.: Complainant reported a possible lost/stray dark brown Labrador wandering around at a nearby park. Police attended, conducted foot patrols in the park and surrounding trails, but were unable to locate the dog. Area patrols of the surrounding streets were negative for the dog or anyone looking for a dog.

• July 27, 3:15 p.m., location withheld: Complainant called police wanting them to collect three rifles he inherited from his grandfather . Police attended the male’s residence and collected the firearms. The male advised that he did not know anyone who wants them and wanted to turn them into police. The male was advised the firearms would be destroyed if he didn’t want to sell/give them to somebody with a valid firearms licence. Police were able to put the male in touch with an independent buyer, whom the male advised he would sell to. The firearms returned to the male at his request.

• July 28, 4:45 p.m., 8100-block 120th St.: A loss prevention officer from a nearby store reported that a female had taken a cart full of groceries and left the store without paying. The loss prevention officer followed the female out of the store, arrested her and held her for police. Police arrived and arrested, chartered and warned the female for theft. The store was not interested in pressing any charges. The female was verbally warned and was told that she is not welcome at the store for one year.

• July 29, 7:55 p.m., 12100-block 64th Ave.: Police were conducting proactive patrols when a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed was observed passing the police vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted where empty beer cans were visible behind the seat and there was a distinct odour of liquor coming from the driver. An approved screening device demand was read and the driver advised that he had one beer two hours prior. The driver was given multiple attempts to provide a sample before being charged with refusal. The male was given a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition, a ticket for lane changing without signalling, a ticket for failing to display his “N” sign, and the vehicle was impounded.

• July 30, 5:45 p.m., 6400-block 116A St.: Complainant reported a male driving in the nearby area was discarding cigarettes around a forest. Police contacted the registered owner, who admitted to smoking in the area but advised that he discards the used cigarettes in a container.. The male was educated about the potential of a forest fire/littering tickets. The male advised that he understood and would not smoke in the forest area and would continue to discard the cigarettes in a container.

• July 31, 5:10 a.m., 11700-block Cowley Dr.: Complainant reported hearing what she thought was a cougar or bobcat fighting another animal in her backyard one hour prior. Police attended but did not observe anything suspicious in her fenced and treed backyard. No other reports known to be made at this time for predatory animals in the area. The complainant was advised to report further sightings or concerns to the Delta Animal Shelter or to the police as required.

• July 31, 9:17 a.m., 7600-block 120th St.: Complainant reported people gathering, swearing and making a lot of noise in the area. Police attended the area and observed a group of males in the laneway, watching TV outside. The males were outside due to the heat inside of their residence. They were advised to bring the gathering inside of their residence and keep the noise down, to which they agreed. It was explained that if police had to re-attend due to the noise there may be a bylaw ticket issued. The males were co-operative.

