North Delta crime beat, week of July 22

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• July 22, 12:46 a.m., 7100-block 120th St.: While conducting traffic patrols along 120th Street, police observed a vehicle swerving within the curb lane. Police initiated a traffic stop and noted a distinct odour of liquor emanating from the driver’s breath. The driver was asked to blow into the approved screening device, resulting in a fail. The second sample also resulted in a fail. The driver’s vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days, and the driver was served a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition.

• July 22, 6:10 p.m., 7000-block 120th St.: Complainant reported his bicycle was stolen from a bike rack. Complainant advised that he secured his bike at 5:55 p.m. and when he returned 15 minutes later,the bike was gone, as was the lock. Estimated value of the bike is $150.

• July 22, 6:47 p.m., Lyon Road: Complainant reported a vehicle speeding and screeching its tires in the area. Police attended, but vehicle was gone on arrival.

• July 23, 2:01 a.m., Wade Road: Complainant called police to advise of a group of teenagers hooting and hollering. Police attended and everything was quiet.

• July 23, 9:52 p.m., 11000-block Gilmour Cresc.: Complainant reported that her vehicle had been broken into overnight while parked in her driveway. Complainant reported that she had left the window partially open and that her passport and dashcam had been taken. Police conducted a neighbourhood canvas for CCTV but were not successful in retrieving any video footage. Residents and business owners in Delta are encouraged to register their video surveillance with DPD at deltapolice.ca/cwp. Registrants will be entered to win an iPad if they register their camera by Aug. 31.

• July 23, 11:48 p.m., 8100-block 114th St.: Complainant reported that her vehicle was broken into sometime before 6 p.m. on the same day. Complainant advised police that she had likely left her vehicle unlocked and that her boyfriend’s wallet was stolen. All bank cards were cancelled and no fraudulent activity had been recorded.

• July 24, 3:18 p.m., 64th Avenue and 104th Street: Complainant called police to complain about a vehicle parked on the side of the road for 10 consecutive days. Police attended and found the vehicle locked. The owner of the vehicle was contacted, at which point it was revealed that the owner of the vehicle works in the area and the vehicle is parked at his daily access point.

• July 25, 7:51 p.m., 10000-block 80th Ave.: Complainant reported that he had received a phone call from a male identifying himself as a police officer. The caller informed the complainant that his social insurance had been compromised and that he had an outstanding debt that would need to be paid off immediately. The complainant was advised to purchase $3,000 worth of Google Play cards, scratch them and give the pin number to the male over the phone. Unfortunately, scammers will pose as someone in a position of authority in order to try and convince their potential victims to take them seriously. Fraudsters will choose Google Play cards as they are difficult to track and easy to cash out. Note that this scam is prevalent in the Delta community, and fraudsters are currently targeting Punjabi-speaking residents.

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter