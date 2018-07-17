North Delta crime beat: week of July 2

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls Delta Police responded to in the previous week:

• July 2, 11800-block 82nd Ave.: Complainant reported that their vehicle and been rummaged through sometime overnight. As the vehicle did not suffer any damage and there were no signs of forced entry, the complainant believes that they may have left the vehicle unlocked. Although the glove compartment had been opened and papers appeared to be moved, it is believed that nothing had been stolen.

• July 2, 12:42 p.m., 6400-block Wade Rd.: Complainant reported that at approximately 1:20 a.m. their dirt bike was stolen off of the rack on their truck. The dirt bike is a kick-to-start and does not require an ignition key. Stolen item valued at approximately $1,000.

• July 2, 12:58 p.m., 6700-block Kent Cresc.: Complainant reported an attempted theft of a vehicle that occurred sometime overnight. The driver’s side of the vehicle was damaged as the unknown suspect punched the locked door, and attempted to do the same to the ignition but was unsuccessful.

• July 3, 11:06 p.m., 8500-block 116 St.: Police were dispatched to a late report of a break-and-enter that occurred while the home owner was away for seven days. The homeowner returned to find out that an unknown suspect had gained entry to the home by drilling a large hole through the back door. Approximately $1,800 worth of various tools were reported stolen.

• July 4, 9:31 a.m., 10500-block Santa Monica Dr.: Police attended due to a report of an attempted theft-from-auto that occurred overnight. The complainant discovered that their work vehicle had a coat hanger stuffed down the passenger side window. There was no access or damage to the vehicle. In addition, sometime between June 28 and July 3, the complainant’s other work vehicle was broken into and items were stolen from the same location.

• July 6, 7:28 p.m., 7000-block River Rd.: Delta Police were conducting a Counterattack road block and pulled over a driver who was observed to be speeding. While talking with the driver signs of impairment were noted, and the driver was requested to blow into the approved screen device. A “warn” result was read and the driver was given a seven-day immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle was towed. Additionally, the driver was given a violation ticket for speeding.

• July 6, 8:46 p.m., 7200-block 115th St.: Complainant reported that their mountain bike was stolen from their backyard sometime between July 3 and July 6. The bike is described as a red and silver men’s Onyx mountain bike valued at approximately $300.

