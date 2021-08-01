North Delta crime beat, week of July 19

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• July 23, 12:37 a.m., location withheld: Complainant reported a male knocking on her door repeatedly. The complainant advised that the male was knocking on the door for approximately 10 minutes and that she did not know who he was. Police located the male, who was intoxicated and thought that the complainant’s residence was his own. Police transported the male to his own residence where his mother was home, and informed and updated the complainant.

• July 24, 8:23 p.m., 8000-block Wiltshire Blvd.: Complainant reported seeing three youth enter a residence under construction. Police attended the address and observed an unlocked gate on the perimeter fence. Police approached the residence and heard talking in the basement. The three people police talked to advised that one of them was the landlord’s daughter and that they are on the residence rendering construction details. Police confirmed with the landlord that the youth were allowed on the property.

• July 24, 9:14 p.m., Alex Fraser Bridge: Complainant reported bags on the bridge in the southbound lanes. Police attended and located decorative pillows with the stuffing strewn across all lanes of traffic. The remainder of the pillows were collected for disposal.

• July 24, 11:40 p.m., 11600-block 73A Ave.: Complainant reported a house party and believed a group of males were fighting in the street. Police attended and located a large group of youth standing outside. A female advised police that she was hosting a house party for her children and their friends. Police confirmed that no assault had taken place, and the problematic parties had already departed the scene. Numerous youth were also observed taking taxis home.

• July 25, 7:16 a.m., 6700-block Chateau Crt.: Police received a call from a complainant who advised she had heard a crash from her neighbour’s house, a dog barking and there were broken blinds on the upper level window. Police arrived and observed a screen on the back patio that fell from the upper level window. The home owner advised police that their dog acts up and was most likely the cause of the commotion, but requested police enter to clear the house. Police entered through the garage door and found the blinds of the upper window to have been bitten by the family dog. No foul play suspected and the residence was cleared and secured.

• July 25, 11:01 p.m., 11300-block 84th Ave.: Complainant requested police assistance outside the door of the North Delta Public Safety Building. The complainant advised that he was lost while attempting to get to his sister’s residence, who confirmed she was expecting him. Police transported the complainant to his sister’s residence.

