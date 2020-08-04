North Delta crime beat, week of July 18

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• July 18, 7000-block 120th St.: Police conducted a vehicle stop wherein the driver displayed signs of alcohol consumption. A breath sample was taken which resulted in a “fail.” The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and the vehicle was towed.

• July 18, 11:26 a.m., 11200-block Kendale View: Police were called to a report of a theft from vehicle. The vehicle had been left unlocked. The vehicle was left undamaged but sunglasses were stolen.

• July 18 2:03 p.m., Wade Road and 120th Street: Police conducted a vehicle stop and there was a distinct odour of liquor coming from the driver’s mouth. A breach sample was demanded, which the driver refused to provide. An immediate roadside prohibition was served and the vehicle was towed.

• July 22, 4:00 p.m., 800-block Belgrave Way: A registered owner of a semi-truck called Delta police to report that his vehicle had been stolen while it was parked in an open lot. The theft occurred sometime between 4 p.m. on July 22 and 3:45 a.m. the next morning. All the keys to the vehicle were accounted for and no one had permission to take the vehicle. No damage around the area and the front and rear plates were attached to the vehicle. The value of the semi-truck is about $20,000.

• July 24, 1:50 a.m., 7800-block 119A St.: A local resident phoned Delta Police to report that an unknown person was hitting a parked vehicle with a hammer. Police attended the area to canvass for the suspect but were unable to locate the male. The damage to the vehicle included hammer strikes to every panel and window of the car, estimated to be about $6,000.

• July 25, 10:17 a.m., 11500-block 80th Ave.: Delta police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a black sedan after observing a motor vehicle infraction. The police patrol vehicle activated its emergency lights and sirens, at which time the BMW fled from the police at a dangerous high rate of speed. The suspect vehicle drove into oncoming traffic in an attempt to evade the police. Due to the dangerous nature of the driving, police did not pursue the suspect vehicle, but were able to attain the registered owner’s information which allowed them to send a violation ticket to the owner’s residence.

