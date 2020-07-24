North Delta crime beat, week of July 12

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• July 12, 9:35 p.m., 9500-block 110th St.: Police observed a vehicle being driven erratically and conducted a traffic stop. Upon approaching the vehicle, police detected a strong odour of recently burned cannabis emanating within the vehicle. The driver admitted to the consumption of cannabis and a standardized field sobriety test was conducted. As a result the driver was issued a 24-hour prohibition and the driver departed the scene via taxi.

• July 13, 5:26 a.m., 7900-block 120th St.: Police were called to the back area of a commercial business after a member of the public reported that they had observed an unidentified male setting pizza boxes ablaze. The individual had left the scene after starting the fire. There was no monetary damage and police located the suspect nearby who was then arrested for arson and detained.

• July 14, 7:10 a.m., 1100-block 80th Ave.: Police were called to a report of theft from auto. Someone entered the complainant’s possibly unlocked vehicle and took various dog items, coins and emergency items totaling nearly $100. A reminder that theft from auto is a crime of opportunity. Thieves will look for items in your vehicle that are easily accessible. Whether you leave your vehicle locked or unlocked, ensure that you do not have items left if your car.

• July 15, 5:08 p.m., location withheld: Complainant reported that his fish tank had cracked while he was playing video games in his living room. Complainant suggested that a neighbor had shot a BB gun from their back yard and that the pellet had come through an open patio door, ricocheting off of the fish tank. Police examined the fish tank and the surrounding area outside of the patio door and determined that a BB gun shot seemed unlikely and the cause of the cracked fish tank appeared to be a pressure/temperature crack.

• July 17, 12:39 p.m., 8100-block 120th St.: Police were called to report a theft from a local business. A loss prevention officer suspected a female of putting various store items into her purse and then exiting the business without paying for the items. The suspect was located nearby and arrested. Police recovered nearly $600 in merchandise.

• July 17, 8:32 p.m., Caribou Road and Bison Place: An anonymous caller reported that a vehicle was doing donuts in the intersection noted above. Complainant advised that they didn’t believe the adults to be intoxicated, but would like them spoken to regarding their behavior. Delta police attended and conducted area patrols, but the vehicle was gone on arrival.

• July 17, 10:18 p.m., 9100-block 116th St.: Police responded to a report of theft from the front yard of a residence. Complainant reported that three geode rock statues had been stolen. Investigation is ongoing.

• July 18, 12:01 p.m., North Delta Public Safety Building: Complainant attended PSB to report the theft of his mountain bike from a bike rack outside a business located in the 7000-block of 120th Street. The approximate value of the bike is $600.

