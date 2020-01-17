North Delta crime beat, week of Jan. 4

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Jan. 4, 3:56 p.m., 11500-block 72nd Ave.: A homeowner who sold his property that is ready to be demolished to a developer reported a break-and-enter. The homeowner had moved but believed the break-and-enter occurred sometime during the holiday season. A neighbour had noticed the doors open and items missing from the home. The home has since been boarded up and is awaiting demolition.

• Jan. 5, 11:01 a.m., 12000-block 64th Ave.: Police observed a vehicle leaving a store in the area. A traffic stop was initiated to check for sobriety. Police noted a distinct odour of liquor when speaking with the driver. A breath sample resulted in a “fail.” The driver was issued a violation ticket and 90-day vehicle impoundment. The driver opted to walk or take the bus home.

• Jan. 6, 9:38 a.m., 8200-block Trondheim Dr.: A caller reported a theft from his vehicle while parked in the area. Various items were stolen from inside the vehicle. There were no signs of forced entry, and there was nothing for the forensics team to investigate as the vehicle had been cleaned and moved. A reminder: when making a report to police about a theft from your vehicle, please ensure that nothing is moved or touched.

• Jan. 6, 8:50 p.m., 90th Avenue and 120th Street: Police observed a vehicle that failed to stop for a marked stop sign. A traffic stop was initiated and a strong, distinct odour of liquor was noticed emanating from the driver’s breath. A breath sample was provided, which resulted in a “warn.” The driver was served a three-day driving prohibition and a violation ticket. The vehicle was towed by Roadway.

• Jan. 8, 10:57 p.m., 8100-block Sheaves Rd.: Police received a report from a homeowner who could hear footsteps outside her front patio. Police attended and did not locate any suspicious individuals in the surrounding area. Next door neighbours had garbage knocked over a short distance away. This, along with food scraps and pieces of garbage found on the patio, lead investigators to believe the culprits were in fact raccoons.

• Jan. 9, 9:32 a.m., 8500-block Highway 17: Police observed a vehicle in their rear view mirror travelling at speeds around 130 km/h. Radar was used and clocked the driver’s speed at 124 km/h. Due to the weather, roads were wet and icy. The driver was pulled over and charged with excessive speed and served a violation ticket. The vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. The driver left in a taxi.

• Jan. 10, 10:26 a.m., Alex Fraser Bridge: Delta police assisted the Deas Island RCMP with a weather closure of the Alex Fraser Bridge due to falling ice. Multiple police units assisted with closing various access points and re-routing traffic until a single lane could be safely cleared.

RELATED: South Delta crime beat, week of Jan. 6

SEE ALSO: North Delta crime beat, week of Dec. 29

SEE ALSO: South Delta crime beat, week of Dec. 28

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter