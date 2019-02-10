North Delta crime beat, week of Jan. 27

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Jan. 27, 4:53 p.m., 11700-block Cascade Dr.: A Honda Accord was reported stolen.

• Jan. 27, 12:01 a.m., 10500-block Nordel Way: A vehicle was pulled over for traveling 116 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone. The driver was served a violation ticket for excessive speed and his vehicle was impounded.

• Jan. 27, 9:10 p.m., 7200-block Highway 91: A vehicle was observed driving 144 km/hr in a 90 km/hr zone. The vehicle was stopped, the driver was given an excessive speeding ticket and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.

• Jan. 28, 9:07 a.m., 11800-block 80th Ave.: Complainant reported pry marks to the rubber lining in the hatchback of her vehicle were made overnight. No theft and it’s unknown if entry was made to the vehicle.

• Jan. 28, 8:39 a.m., 11800-block 80th Ave.: A break-and-enter was discovered. Office was accessed through several doors, including a fob and a double-locked door. A door knob was broken off. Theft of a key cutter valued at $1,000 and $65 cash reported.

• Jan. 29, 8:51 a.m., 9000-block River Rd.: Complainant reported that a utility trailer had been stolen sometime between Jan. 16 and 28.

• Jan. 29, 10:53 a.m.: Complainant reported his car was stolen from an underground parking lot.

• Jan. 29, 8:02 a.m., Highway 91 at 72nd Avenue: A DPD officer on patrol queried the licence plate of the vehicle ahead of his police car, revealing the driver associated with that vehicle was prohibited from driving. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the driver identified themselves to be the individual prohibited from driving. The driver was arrested and provided with a notice to appear in court, and the car was towed.

• Jan. 31, 1:56 p.m., 11900-block 80th Ave.: Complainant reported shopping bags stolen from the rear seat of her car while it was parked in an underground lot.

• Feb. 1, 2:43 p.m., 82nd Avenue and 120th Street: Complainant reported a suspicious male who she felt matched the description of the Surrey shooting suspect walking in the commercial parking lot. Police arrived and conducted extensive patrols. A male matching the description provided by the complainant was located in the area, but was confirmed not to be the suspect.

• Feb. 2, 1:56 a.m., 12500-block 110th Ave.: Police conducted a check of a vehicle parked with the ignition running and observed fresh vomit on the ground next to the driver door and a female sleeping in the driver seat. An approved screening device demand was read and a breath sample for was taken, with a resulting “fail.” The driver was advised she was prohibited from driving, her driver’s licence was seized, she was issued an immediate roadside prohibition and her vehicle was impounded.

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter