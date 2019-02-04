North Delta crime beat, week of Jan. 20

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance. The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Jan. 20, 11000-block 82nd Ave.: Complainant reported that someone entered his open garage door and took a drill set, an Under-Armour backpack and women’s UGG shoes.

• Jan. 22, 9300-block 118th St.: A vehicle was broken into overnight while it was parked in front of a house. The driver side door lock was jammed, the vehicle was rummaged through, the ignition was damaged, and a GPS, Bluetooth and charging wires were stolen. Roughly $500 in damage was done, and value of the stolen items was about $500.

• Jan. 22, 9400-block 118th St.: Complainant reported their vehicle was stolen from their driveway.The vehicle was later recovered by Surrey RCMP.

• Jan. 25, 8400-block 119A St.: Complainant reported her single-level residence was broken into. Point of entry was either an unlocked rear patio door or through the garage door by using an unsophisticated keypad with a four-digit password. Police observed the bedrooms, washrooms and living-room bar were rummaged through, furniture doors left open and displaced clothing. Jewelry, small amounts of cash, coins and possibly financial and ID records were stolen.

• Jan. 26, 7000-block 120th St.: Officer pulled over a driver at about 10:45 p.m. and detected the odour of liquor on the driver’s breath. Police had the driver blow into the approved screening device, failing twice. Driver got a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition, their vehicle impounded for 30 days, and fines and fees totaling at least $1,430.