North Delta crime beat, week of Feb. 8

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Feb. 8, 9:04 a.m., 9400-block 120th St.: Complainant reported that he had left a cellphone in an ride-hailing company car, and when he called it to get it back the driver agreed to return it at 6:30 p.m. However, the driver did not show up and upon calling back, the driver stated he had been drinking and was not able to drive. Police located the driver, attended his residence and acquired the phone. The phone was then promptly returned to its owner, who was eternally thankful and even gave police a COVID-friendly fist bump. All’s well that ends well.

• Feb. 11, 2:07 p.m., 11500-block 80th Ave.: Police were conducting stationary speed enforcement when they noted a vehicle closing the distance at a very high speed and pulling away from vehicles behind it. Speed was verified with radar at 88 km/h in a posted 30 km/h school zone. Police conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver. The driver was given a violation ticket and had his vehicle towed and impounded.

• Feb. 11, 9:49 p.m., 7000-block 120th St.: Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area and detected an odour of liquor on the driver. Police formed suspicion and read the approved screening device demand. The driver provided two breath samples, both resulting in a “fail.” The driver was given an immediate roadside prohibition and had his vehicle towed and impounded.

• Feb. 13, 3:00 p.m., 64th Avenue off-ramp: Police observed a vehicle appearing to follow to close to the vehicle ahead of it. A police check of the vehicle revealed that it had a prohibited driver associated to it. Police conducted a stop of the vehicle and the driver was identified. The driver was determined to have a learner’s licence and was driving without any supervision, as there were no other occupants in the vehicle. Police issued a violation ticket for driving contrary to restrictions and the vehicle was personally towed to the driver’s residence.

• Feb. 13, 7:37 p.m., 7800-block 116A St.: Complainant reported that a vehicle was parked and obstructing a residential driveway. Police spoke with the owner of the vehicle, who was apologetic and moved her vehicle right away. Police advised the complainant of the update.

• Feb. 13, 7:49 p.m., 8100-block 120th St.: Complainant reported that while driving their vehicle, they were “t-boned’ by another vehicle. The driver, who was later identified, fled the scene and did not stop. There were no injuries to any party and extensive damage to both vehicles. The driver later admitted to driving and panicked as she had been doing drugs shortly before driving. Police served the driver multiple tickets, including driving without due care and attention, failing to remain at the scene of the accident and having no licence plate.

• Feb. 13, 9:05 p.m., 8100-block 120th St.: An employee at a nearby grocery store was approached by a customer who advised that a female was standing outside at the bottom of the stairs with a knife in her hand. There was nothing threatening, just the knife being displayed. Police attended and located the female walking through the parking lot, who stated that she had forgotten that she had a Swiss Army knife tucked into the lining of her mitten and the blade was showing. It appeared as though she was holding it, however she was carrying a container full of croissants. There was no offense and police advised the female to be careful in regards to her appearance, and how the public may perceive the display of a knife. The female was polite and co-operative and was sent on her way.

• Feb. 14, 10:19 a.m., Highway 91 Connector off-ramp Hwy 17 hours: Police were advised that the train crossing was malfunctioning. Police attended and assisted with traffic control for 30 minutes before a worker was able to come and fix the crossing.

