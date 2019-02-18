North Delta crime beat: week of Feb. 3

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls Delta Police responded to in the previous week:

• Feb. 3, 1:10 a.m., 12100-block 96th Ave.: Police observed a vehicle drifting over the double-solid yellow line. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver performed poorly on the standard field sobriety test. After taking the test, the driver advised police she had consumed cannabis. The driver was issued a 24-hour prohibition, and her vehicle was impounded.

• Feb. 3, 8:00 a.m., 7100-block Blake Dr.: Complainant called DPD advising his vehicle was rummaged through sometime between 1 and 8 a.m. Point of entry was an unlocked vehicle door. A set of trailer keys, an agenda, a notebook, pens and medical requisition papers were taken.

• Feb. 3, 7:48 a.m., 6900-block Nicholson Rd.: Police observed a vehicle suddenly and aggressively back out of a parking stall. An approved screening device demand was read and, after it was performed, the driver was served a 24-hour prohibition and their vehicle was impounded.

• Feb. 4, 8:46 a.m., 600-block Ridley Pl.: Report of a theft-from-auto that occurred between Friday night and Monday morning. The lock on the truck had been broken and 28 boxes of steel-toed shoes were stolen.

• Feb. 4, 6:00 a.m., 1600-block Derwent Way: Reported theft of a trailer that occurred between Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. and Feb. 4 at 6 a.m.

• Feb. 5, 11:05 a.m., 11800-block 89A Ave.: Delta police responded to a theft of mail from a Canada Post truck. Complainant was delivering mail and left her postal truck parked and unoccupied. The suspect picked the back sliding door lock and took two plastic boxes of mail. Complainant interrupted the theft by yelling at the suspect from a couple of blocks away.

• Feb. 5, 10:00 p.m., 7900-block 119B St.: Complainant reported that overnight his unlocked vehicle was rummaged. No apparent theft or damage.

• Feb. 5, 3:26 a.m., 900-block 118A St.: Male seen on video surveillance trying to gain access to vehicle in driveway. Door handle to vehicle broken off. No entry gained.

• Feb. 8, 8:00 p.m., 10900-block 84th Ave.: Delta police responded to a report of four suitcases left in front of a bus stop. Police attended and determined the suitcases were full of garbage and household items. No one was seen dropping off the suitcases. Delta Works was notified.

