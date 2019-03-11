North Delta crime beat, week of Feb. 24

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Feb. 24, 11:24 a.m., 8100-block 120th St.: Complainant reported that her vehicle was broken into within the last two hours in the Superstore parking lot. She reported there was a small dent to the driver’s door under the handle. Complainant reported that her glove box was open and her GPS unit, cellphone and warranty were missing. Point of entry was deemed to be unlocked doors.

• Feb. 25, 6:44 p.m., 11300-block Kendale Pl.: Complainant reported that there had been a break-and-enter to his shed. The complainant advised that his shed was left unlocked and that a Champion 26-inch chainsaw worth $1,000 was gone. Other items of value were not stolen or moved.

• Feb. 27, 9:52 a.m., 11800-block 88th Ave.: Complainant attended DPD front counter to request assistance, as she believed she was the recipient of a scam letter. The complainant stated that she had received a letter and phone call from B.C. Revenue Services stating she owed $2,300. Complainant also stated that she had tried to file her income tax with H&R Block and was advised same. Police queried the information on the Government of B.C. website and found it all to be legitimate. She advised that she wanted to be sure before disclosing personal information.

• Feb. 27, 12:39 p.m., 11900-block Highway 10: Complainant contacted police to report she observed a male driver operating a vehicle while on his cell. A voice mail was left with the registered owner warning against that driving behaviour and potential for a violation ticket being served.

• Feb. 27, 8:00 p.m., 11900-block 85A Ave.: Complainant reported that his work van was broken into while parked in his driveway. The complainant advised that the passenger side door lock was punched and ignition was damaged. Total value of damage was estimated to be $800 and all that was stolen was a lighter valued at $2.

• March 1, 3:13 p.m., 11000-block 86th Ave.: Complainant reported receiving a call from an unknown person who read out his SIN number and stated that his money was not safe. Complainant purchased $900 in Google gift cards and provided the card info to the caller. Complainant was advised to contact Google and Services Canada. Police confirmed this was a scam.

• March 1, 11:29 p.m., 7000-block 120th St.: Complainant reported having a shoplifter in custody at his business. Upon arrival, police located the man who had attempted to steal a massage device, food and beauty products at a total value of $47.16. Complainant declined to pursue charges and banned man from entering the business for 12 months.

• March 2, 4:21 p.m., 11100-block 82nd Ave.: Complainant called police to report a theft from her vehicle while parked at her residence. No damage determined as it is possible that it was left unlocked. Items stolen were a bag of clothes, jumper cables, a tennis racket and medical supplies, with a total value of $400.

