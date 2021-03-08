North Delta crime beat, week of Feb. 21

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Feb. 22, 10:43 a.m., 7000-block 112th St.: An employee at a nearby school was advised that students had located a young boy who appeared to be lost and was unable to communicate with the students. Police attended and were able to have the boy give them his bag, which had an agenda from a nearby school. Police transported the boy home, where it was then revealed that his mother had gone to shower and the boy snuck out of the residence to attempt to walk to school. The boy loves school, however was not allowed to attend as he had a cough.

• Feb. 24, 12:34 a.m., 11000-block 84th Ave.: A woman called police to report that she had left her purse in a ride hailing vehicle. She called the driver and they advised her that they would drop off her purse at the police station. The next day, the woman called police as the purse had not yet been returned. Police called the driver who said that he had been meaning to drop the purse off but had gotten busy. The driver quickly dropped the purse off to the police department, where the woman then attended the station to pick up her belongings.

• Feb. 24, 5:51 a.m., 7000-block 120th St.: An employee of a nearby establishment reported that there was a pedestrian in the drive-thru who was refusing to leave. Police attended and the man advised that he has no fixed address and was burning small pieces of cardboard in the parking lot to stay warm. Police gave the man a coffee, a thermal blanket and a ride to his preferred destination.

• Feb. 25, 10:13 p.m., 6000-block Nicholson Rd.: Complainant called police to report being a victim of a computer scam and that her computer had been hacked. The woman stated a link appeared that advised her to click and enter her credit card information. She did so and a company started controlling her computer, and then advised she needed a security system and wanted to charge her $1,500. The woman felt that this wasn’t right and immediately told them no and hung up. The female contacted her credit card company and had them cancel the charge. Police advised the woman to contact the appropriate sources and to change her passwords.

• Feb. 26, 10:24 p.m., 11000-block 80th Ave.: Complainant reported a possible domestic happening at their neighbours’ residence. Police attended and spoke to the three people in the residence, who advised that they were listening to their music loudly and yelling over their music. No arguments were reported, just playful chatter. Police advised the parties to keep the volume down.

• Feb. 27, 1:06 p.m., 8000-block 120th St.: Complainant reported a group of six people openly drinking alcohol in a nearby mall. Police observed four people upon arrival with a case of beer. Police identified and warned everyone about penalties for drinking in public. Everyone was moved along with no issues.

• Feb. 27, 4:59 p.m., 7000-block 120th St.: Complainant reported a male drinking beer in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Police attended and found the male in the driver seat with a female passenger. The male displayed obvious signs of impairment and had an open bottle of red wine in the middle console. Police read the approved screening device demand and both tests were a “fail.” The man was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition as well as a 30-day vehicle impoundment.

