North Delta crime beat, week of Feb. 10

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Feb. 10, 9:36 a.m., 11900-block 96th Ave.: A taxi was observed by police driving at inconsistent speeds, stopping oddly on the roadway and swerving in its lane. A vehicle stop was conducted and a strong odour of liquor, bloodshot/watery eyes and slurred speech of the driver led to suspicion. An approved screening device demand was read. First and second sample came back with a “warn” reading. The vehicle was impounded for three days as per the Motor Vehicle Act. Driver was served an immediate roadside prohibition.

• Feb. 11, 9:12 a.m., 6900-block 120th St.: Police observed a vehicle exiting a parking lot, throwing a half-empty bottle out the driver side window and onto the roadway. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver could not produce a driver’s licence or insurance. A strong odour of liquor was detected on the driver’s breath. The driver provided two samples on the approved screening device and registered “fail” on both samples. Driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition, a 30-day vehicle impound and violation tickets for depositing litter on highway, failing to produce a driver’s licence and failing to produce insurance.

• Feb. 11, 7:00 p.m., 1100-block Lyon Rd.: An unlocked vehicle was broken into between 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 10. Multiple items were taken.

• Feb. 11, 5:00 p.m., 1000-block Derwent Way: Complainant reported the theft of diesel fuel and two deep batteries with wiring harness. Total value of the theft was $534.

• Feb. 14, 1:05 p.m., 8000-block 120th St.: Complainant reported a theft from her vehicle in the parking lot. Complainant stated that while she was at the gym, an unknown suspect smashed the driver’s side rear window and stole a black purse from the rear passenger seat.

• Feb. 14, 6:29 a.m., 700-block Chester Rd.: Complainant reported a break-and-enter at a warehouse. Police attended the scene and cleared the premises. Complainant confirmed that $1,450 worth of inventory stolen was stolen.

• Feb. 17, 3:52 a.m., 10800-block Nordel Way: Police were conducting a roadblock when a driver with two passengers in the vehicle arrived at the roadblock. Driver had an odour of liquor resonating from his breath while speaking with police. Police read the approved screening device demand. The first sample result was “fail” and result was shown to driver. Right to second test was read. The driver’s second sample also was a “fail” and the result was shown to driver. He was served a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle was towed to be impounded for 30 days.

