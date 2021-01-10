North Delta crime beat, week of Dec. 28

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Dec. 28, 4:22 p.m., 11500-block Lyon Rd.: Complainant reported a van that had driven into a staircase at a nearby high school. Police attended and spoke to one of the occupants of the vehicle, who stated he was teaching his son how to drive and had accidentally driven the van over a curb and into a small flight of stairs. The vehicle and school sustained extensive damage. The vehicle was towed and police instructed the occupants to contact the appropriate sources.

• Dec. 30, 11:35 a.m., 7500-block 120th St.: Complainant reported that he was using a phone location app to locate his stolen computer, as his home had been recently broken into. The app was mapping to a certain location. Police attended the location and a laptop with a matching serial number was successfully located . The property rep advised a laptop had been dropped off from another repair shop with a request to reboot the hard drive. Police contacted the repair shop, who advised that an unknown female had dropped off the computer and allegedly had a story about her aunt being in the hospital and forgetting the password. Police advised the shop owner to call police if the female returns to the store and the laptop was returned to the owner.

• Jan. 1, 1:42 a.m., 11800 82nd Ave.: Complainant called police to report a male banging on his door and trying to enter, then tapping on windows with a key. Police attended and were able to stop the male from fleeing the property. The male was intoxicated and confused and believed he was at his own residence. Police transported the male to his own home.

• Jan. 1, 11:06 p.m., 8700-block 120th St.: A driver backed his vehicle into a police vehicle and admitted to drinking the night prior. Due to poor situational awareness displayed by the driver, police formed suspicion of possible impairment and read an approved screen device demand, which resulted in a “fail.” The driver was given an immediate roadside prohibition and a ticket. The vehicle was towed and the driver was driven home.

• Jan. 2, 12:36 a.m., 8500-block 112th St.: Complainant reported receiving a threatening message via social media. The complainant stated that the message did not come from a contact or a phone number. The complainant stated that the message was deleted within 10 minutes and he did not have the username of the originating message and that the message was no longer visible. The complainant does not know of anyone who would mean to harm him or send him a threatening message. Police suggested that the complainant update their privacy and contact information to prevent the issue from happening again.

• Jan. 2, 1:06 a.m., 8000-block 120th St.: Complainant reported a male panhandling on the median. Police attended and spoke with the male, who stated that he was not panhandling but that a passerby bought him coffee so was simply receiving the offer. The male was sent on his way.

• Jan. 2, 7:09 p.m., 11500-block 86th Ave.: Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after it was observed driving with no headlights. The driver was unable to produce insurance papers and the sticker on his licence plate indicated the insurance had expired in 2019. The driver was given a “no insurance” ticket that was explained thoroughly by police. The driver stated that he understood and the vehicle was towed to the driver’s residence.

• Jan. 3, 9:11 p.m., 6400-block 120th St.: Complainant reported a group of five young males hiding behind vehicles in a parking lot of a nearby business. The complainant advised she did not observe the group enter or touch any of the vehicles in the parking lot but found the circumstances suspicious. Police located the group, who stated they were hiding from their friend while he was using the bathroom inside the business. The group was previously out for dinner and were waiting to be picked up. Police spoke with the mother of one of the males, who arrived shortly after to pick up the group. Police confirmed nothing suspicious and there was no offence. The group was embarrassed and apologetic.

RELATED: South Delta crime beat, week of Dec. 28

SEE ALSO: North Delta crime beat, week of Dec. 14

SEE ALSO: South Delta crime beat, week of Dec. 14

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Delta Reporter