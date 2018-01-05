North Delta crime beat: week of Dec. 24

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls Delta Police responded to in the previous week:

• Dec. 24, 5:00 a.m., 11600-block 64th Ave.: Complainant report the theft of their 2004 white Ford F350 from their driveway in the early morning. The suspects are believed to have left another stolen vehicle on the street which was recovered by police.

• Dec. 24, 7:36 a.m., 10600-block Santa Monica Dr.: Report received from complainant that their vehicle and attached utility trailer were broken into overnight. Items stolen include tools and a hand drum. A canvass of the neighbourhood by police proved negative.

• Dec. 26, 1:13 p.m., 11800-block Clark Dr.: Complainant reported someone had smashed the window of their vehicle. Items stolen include $200 in various tools.

• Dec. 26, 10:23 a.m., 8900-block Mitchell Way: Report received from complainant that their vehicle was broken into by smashing the window. Items stolen include a TV monitor and a power drill kit.

• Dec. 29, 8:26 a.m., 6000-block Briarwood Cres.: Complainant reported a break-and-enter to their home overnight, potentially through an open garage door. Items stolen include a power drill and a hockey bag.

• Dec. 29, 6:33 a.m., 11100-block Canyon Cres.: Report received from complainant that their vehicle was broken into overnight. Items stolen include a garage door remote, phone charger, GPS and sunglasses.

• Dec. 30, 4:20 a.m., 7600-block 118th St.: Complainant reported their shed side door open and unlatched. Items stolen include a wheel barrel and a chain saw.

• Dec. 30, 2:27 p.m., 7800-block 112th St. : Report received from complainant that $260 cash and a phone was taken from their locked locker at the aquatic facility. The locker appears to have had forced entry. Information re the stolen phone was added to the police computer database.

• Dec. 30, 7:22 a.m., 7800-block 117th St.: Complainant reported they had left their vehicle running outside their residence, then later observed the vehicle being driven away. The vehicle is described as a red Ford Focus

• Jan. 1, 9:09 a.m., 7300-block Minster Dr.: Report received that a vehicle parked in the driveway had both side mirrors smashed sometime overnight.

• Jan. 1, 11:00 a.m., 11400-block 81st St.: Complainants reported they had accidently left their vehicle unlocked and a purse and wallet with $200 was stolen.

